How To Get A Crispy Crust On French Onion Soup Without A Broiler
There's truly never a bad time to make a hearty bowl of French onion soup. Whether you're fighting off frigid weather, recovering from a cold, or nursing a gnarly hangover, this simple-yet-decadent soup is a culinary cure-all that has been working its magic since the 18th century. And while the onions (ideally basic yellow ones) are obviously the star of the show, it's simply not French onion soup without a crispy crust of earthy Gruyère cheese draped over a crouton. The traditional way to achieve this crust is by popping your soup under a broiler for two to four minutes, but there's one handy gadget that will get ideal results in a matter of seconds: a kitchen torch.
Some home cooks may find the thought of using a torch intimidating, but this useful tool is ideal for getting an elegant finish to a variety of dishes, including your homemade French onion soup. Once the hot soup has been ladled into serving dishes and topped with a thick slice of French bread, sprinkle on your Gruyère and torch the cheese until it's evenly melted and browned. For those with less time to cook, this torch trick will also give canned French onion soup a super easy upgrade.
More ways to make the most of your kitchen torch
Of course, crispy cheese-topped French onion soup isn't the only dish that can benefit from being kissed by the flame of a culinary torch –– there are myriad other ways to put your butane-powered buddy to use. Many people only reach for their torch when it's time to caramelize the sugar atop a homemade crème brûlée, but you can easily use the same brûlée method to elevate citrus slices for brunch or give store-bought pies a burnished homemade look. Meringue-topped desserts like baked Alaska and key lime pie also benefit aesthetically from the toasty touch of a torch that won't fully heat the other ingredients. S'mores-lovers can also use a torch to get their gooey roasted marshmallow fix without needing to crank up the oven or risk a sticky microwave explosion.
Kitchen torches are a convenient tool for a number of time-saving savory applications as well. Speedily sear sous-vide proteins like pork chops and steak by passing the flame over them until beautifully browned. Just like with French onion soup, you can grab your torch to quickly crisp up the cheesy layers atop dishes like potato gratin or mac and cheese. Veggies can also benefit from getting the torch treatment: it's the perfect gadget for blistering tomatoes, broiling alliums, and burning the peels off of peppers for easy prep. However you decide to employ your kitchen torch, just make sure to keep it at a medium distance of a few inches from your food, and to apply heat evenly for best results.