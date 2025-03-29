How To Get A Crispy Crust On French Onion Soup Without A Broiler

There's truly never a bad time to make a hearty bowl of French onion soup. Whether you're fighting off frigid weather, recovering from a cold, or nursing a gnarly hangover, this simple-yet-decadent soup is a culinary cure-all that has been working its magic since the 18th century. And while the onions (ideally basic yellow ones) are obviously the star of the show, it's simply not French onion soup without a crispy crust of earthy Gruyère cheese draped over a crouton. The traditional way to achieve this crust is by popping your soup under a broiler for two to four minutes, but there's one handy gadget that will get ideal results in a matter of seconds: a kitchen torch.

Some home cooks may find the thought of using a torch intimidating, but this useful tool is ideal for getting an elegant finish to a variety of dishes, including your homemade French onion soup. Once the hot soup has been ladled into serving dishes and topped with a thick slice of French bread, sprinkle on your Gruyère and torch the cheese until it's evenly melted and browned. For those with less time to cook, this torch trick will also give canned French onion soup a super easy upgrade.