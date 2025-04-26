What's The Best Type Of Alcohol To Use In Traditional French Onion Soup?

Soup is a supreme feel-good food that can be just as comforting to make as it is to eat. While you could create your own riff off a recipe, sometimes it's hard to beat the classics. A traditional French onion soup is an iconic mixture of onions and broth topped with a cheesy bread crust that has roots as far back as 1651. Looking at a recipe, you'll see common ingredients that make for a simple yet down-to-earth mixture and instant staple. But what's that? French onion soup contains alcohol?

As a matter of fact, it does. Traditional French onion soup includes wine that, when cooked down with the other ingredients, leaves its bold warmth behind to help build up the soup's flavor. While different recipes include various types of wine, many agree that the best alcohol to include is sherry. Sherry is a fortified wine that is great on its own, but one of the things you might not know about sherry is that it's also great for cooking. It's known to be a sweeter wine with a fruity and nutty taste, something that perfectly complements the caramelized onions key to making French onion soup. Not only does the sherry help deglaze your pan, but it infuses the broth and ingredients with its sweetness to tie the whole dish together. So, while you may be tempted to skip out on the wine or only add a small amount to your recipe, be sure to use sherry.