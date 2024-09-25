How To Caramelize Onions If You Don't Want To Stand Over The Stove
The sweet, roasted flavor of caramelized onions is central to many recipes, from a French onion grilled cheese sandwich to steak with onions and peppers. Caramelization takes time and attention, and perfect onions require an hour-long stirring commitment ... unless you use a slow cooker. The crockpot produces caramelized onions with deep golden-brown color, fall-apart texture, and juicy sweetness, all without risk of failure (or standing over the stove).
Crockpot preparation takes advantage of the science of caramelization. The slower onions are cooked, the better the sugars break down and the more tender they become. Just two ingredients are needed for this simple recipe for perfect caramelized onions — ¼ to ½ cup oil or butter and 4 to 6 sliced onions. Place both in the slow cooker, stir, cover, and set to cook on the lowest setting for seven to 10 hours. When time is up and the onions are creamy and golden, stir and cool uncovered for 20 minutes.
A crockpot avoids the stovetop's multiple opportunities for mistakes. The temperature must be adjusted from an initially higher heat to break down the onions and lowered at the right time to maintain caramelization, while stirring and checking moisture content. If the pan is too hot or too small, the onions can burn. If liquid releases from the onions too fast, they can burn. If the onions are cut unevenly, some burn and ruin the flavor. A slow cooker manages the time and temperature and ends constant monitoring.
How to use and store caramelized onions
Caramelizing onions in a crockpot not only saves time, but also money. You can fit more onions in a slow cooker than a pan, so instead of buying one or two onions, you can buy the economical five or 10-pound bag. That may sound like a lot of onions, but since they reduce in size considerably when caramelized, they can be easily stored for a few days in the refrigerator or longer in the freezer. They freeze well for up to three months and after an overnight thaw, they can be added to any dish and taste as good as if they were just made. Freeze larger batches in plastic bags, or for prep-ready portions, use an ice tray or scoop about a tablespoon onto a baking sheet and freeze, then transfer to a plastic bag for storage.
Caramelized onions taste great in more than French onion soup. Add to a burger or top a pizza with onions and a variety of other toppings, like potatoes and pancetta or roasted garlic and goat cheese. Bake them into any savory bread or breakfast item, from an onion roll to a quiche, or take macaroni and cheese to a new level. Mix the onions with Greek yogurt for an irresistible homemade onion dip that will have everyone reaching for a chip and appreciating all the time you spent stirring onions (they don't need to know the truth).