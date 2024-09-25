How To Caramelize Onions If You Don't Want To Stand Over The Stove

The sweet, roasted flavor of caramelized onions is central to many recipes, from a French onion grilled cheese sandwich to steak with onions and peppers. Caramelization takes time and attention, and perfect onions require an hour-long stirring commitment ... unless you use a slow cooker. The crockpot produces caramelized onions with deep golden-brown color, fall-apart texture, and juicy sweetness, all without risk of failure (or standing over the stove).

Crockpot preparation takes advantage of the science of caramelization. The slower onions are cooked, the better the sugars break down and the more tender they become. Just two ingredients are needed for this simple recipe for perfect caramelized onions — ¼ to ½ cup oil or butter and 4 to 6 sliced onions. Place both in the slow cooker, stir, cover, and set to cook on the lowest setting for seven to 10 hours. When time is up and the onions are creamy and golden, stir and cool uncovered for 20 minutes.

A crockpot avoids the stovetop's multiple opportunities for mistakes. The temperature must be adjusted from an initially higher heat to break down the onions and lowered at the right time to maintain caramelization, while stirring and checking moisture content. If the pan is too hot or too small, the onions can burn. If liquid releases from the onions too fast, they can burn. If the onions are cut unevenly, some burn and ruin the flavor. A slow cooker manages the time and temperature and ends constant monitoring.