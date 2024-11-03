The Simple Mistake That's Ruining Your Caramelized Onions

Caramelized onions are simple to make. With just a few ingredients and a little patience, your fridge can be stocked with these deeply rich, slightly charred, and deliciously sweet slivers of heaven. All you need is some onions, salt, and oil to get the job done.

Easy enough, right? Well, to get the best result you'll want to avoid one simple mistake that can ruin your outcome: using the wrong amount of oil. While you might want to add just a touch to the skillet, it's important to make sure you have enough to let the onions release their natural sugars and slowly soften and brown, though too much may result in crispy onions (which, while delicious, isn't what you're going for here). A good rule of thumb is to use approximately two tablespoons per three large onions, but you'll want to watch the pot and add more if it's drying up too quickly.

Remember, caramelized onions should be cooked low and slow (in about 45 to 60 minutes), and while you want to occasionally stir them to avoid burning, you also want to allow them to develop a slight crust. It's an art, but one that's absolutely worth honing.