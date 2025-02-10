3 Delicious Cheese Swaps For A Rich Twist On French Onion Soup
Even a simple French onion soup recipe is well known for its deep, brown color that is equally rich in flavor. Typically, this soup is topped with a generous portion of Gruyère cheese, but you can (and should) sometimes shirk tradition.
Chef Randy Feltis of The Farmhouse Restaurant in Barrie, Ontario, and author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," spoke to Food Republic and divulged some of the best cheeses to use on top of this rich soup. Feltis used his partner's pick as an example: "When it comes to French onion soup, Katherine's [favorite] is Tête de Moine. This is one of the oldest cheeses in the world that the monks have been making." The name, which translates to "Monk's head," is appropriate, originating in Bellelay monastery way back in the 1100s — though it's no longer strictly made in the Abbey. Its flavor is similar to Swiss cheese, but it's more funky and intense while remaining sweet and salty. Texturally, it has a fudgy-like consistency.
Chef Feltis noted that he prefers to use "Taleggio. It's creamy, gooey, and adds an aromatic, pungent punch to the French onion soup." This soft Italian cheese has superb creaminess, butteriness, and a slight tanginess that complements the beefy broth.
Of course, neither of these two may be in your local store. In such cases, chef Feltis recommends mixing different cheeses with the Gruyère. Feltis explained, "For example, you can combine Gruyère with provolone and mozzarella to give you that epic cheese pull." These cheeses work to balance flavor with texture in your comforting French onion soup; consider making your own homemade mozzarella if you're feeling extra adventurous.
More tips for the best French onion soup
While there are undeniably many great Gruyère swaps you should try when making French onion soup, some just don't fit the bill. For example, chef Randy Feltis told us that he "would advise against using any kind of cheddar cheese because it gets way [too] oily. Also, as much as I love blue cheese, it's way [too] overpowering for this dish." Cheddar will separate and leave a pool of oil on top of your soup while blue cheese's powerful flavor will quickly dominate the dish.
Another way Feltis achieves a golden, crusty top that stays gooey underneath is to "[b]e sure to keep layering the cheese to add extra [flavor] to your French onion soup" and pay attention to how much you're putting on top. He explained, "The more cheese you stack, the lower the broiler that you have to go." This helps avoid burning the surface of your cheese.
Feltis told us, "The best thing to do is cover the bread and soup with cheese, place it in the middle rack, and broil on high. Let the cheese protect the bread for the best results." When choosing the oven position for your little pots of soup, the middle rack (about six inches from the broiler) lets enough heat toast the top for a light crust. At the same time, the underneath gets bubbly and your baguette won't burn, giving you the most intensely savory and perfect bowl full of beefy broth and mouthwatering cheese.