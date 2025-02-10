3 Delicious Cheese Swaps For A Rich Twist On French Onion Soup

Even a simple French onion soup recipe is well known for its deep, brown color that is equally rich in flavor. Typically, this soup is topped with a generous portion of Gruyère cheese, but you can (and should) sometimes shirk tradition.

Chef Randy Feltis of The Farmhouse Restaurant in Barrie, Ontario, and author of "Katherine Wants: The Ultimate Date Night Cookbook," spoke to Food Republic and divulged some of the best cheeses to use on top of this rich soup. Feltis used his partner's pick as an example: "When it comes to French onion soup, Katherine's [favorite] is Tête de Moine. This is one of the oldest cheeses in the world that the monks have been making." The name, which translates to "Monk's head," is appropriate, originating in Bellelay monastery way back in the 1100s — though it's no longer strictly made in the Abbey. Its flavor is similar to Swiss cheese, but it's more funky and intense while remaining sweet and salty. Texturally, it has a fudgy-like consistency.

Chef Feltis noted that he prefers to use "Taleggio. It's creamy, gooey, and adds an aromatic, pungent punch to the French onion soup." This soft Italian cheese has superb creaminess, butteriness, and a slight tanginess that complements the beefy broth.

Of course, neither of these two may be in your local store. In such cases, chef Feltis recommends mixing different cheeses with the Gruyère. Feltis explained, "For example, you can combine Gruyère with provolone and mozzarella to give you that epic cheese pull." These cheeses work to balance flavor with texture in your comforting French onion soup; consider making your own homemade mozzarella if you're feeling extra adventurous.