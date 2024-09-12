What Cheese Typically Goes On French Onion Soup?

Cozy yet classy, and simple yet satisfying, homemade French onion soup is one of those dishes that seems to deliver more than the sum of its parts. It only involves a few ingredients: onions, beef broth, bread, and cheese. But it's that last part — the cheese — that really turns the soup from good to great, adding rich savory flavor and a gorgeously gooey consistency. The traditional cheese of choice is Gruyère, and there are several reasons why it works so well.

Hailing from the Gruyère region in Switzerland, this Alpine cow milk cheese has an unmistakable nutty, earthy, and slightly fruity flavor profile. This distinctive aroma and full flavor of Gruyère is partly due to the fact that the milk is not heated up before it is curdled during the cheesemaking process. When melted on top of French onion soup, the taste manages to perfectly complement both the sweetness of the caramelized yellow onions and the luxuriously savory broth.

The texture of the cheese is key, too. You need something that melts easily but doesn't become oily, which can rule out options like mozzarella and hard cheeses like parmesan. Gruyère is a great melting cheese, which is why it's also a key ingredient in fondue or a simple croque monsieur recipe. When broiled, the appetizing golden color, rich aroma, and melty mouthfeel of Gruyère-topped toasts is an integral part of French onion soup — and certainly not just a mere garnish.