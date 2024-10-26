For Perfect Caramelized Onions, Don't Choose The Wrong Variety
Knowing how to caramelize onions gives you a game-changing ingredient that can elevate the flavor of many dishes. But to get a perfect result, you've got to choose the right type. Choosing the wrong variety can extend how long you spend trying to get that perfect caramelization, ultimately resulting in something still delicious, but not quite as good as it could have been.
Much like the candy, caramelization occurs when the sugars in an onion begin to melt and brown, changing their flavor. This gives the vegetable a richer, more robust taste. To maximize this, you want an onion with a higher sugar content but plenty of onion flavor. Keep in mind, though, that some onions, when caramelized, may have too much sugar for things like steak sandwiches or simple French onion soup. Consider the flavor profile of your dish as a whole and try to find an onion that matches it.
On the other hand, the flavor of red onions is too sharp and they lack enough sugar to properly caramelize. It can be done, but you may not get the results you're looking for. When you select an onion, it's important to evaluate its shape and coloring — you should know exactly what type you're purchasing. With this information, you can make an informed selection to nail your recipe.
Best onions to caramelize
Sweet onions are aptly named and at the top of the list. They are typically flat and yellowish, like large Cipollini onions. They don't have a ton of sharp taste to balance out their high sugar content, so they may be too sweet for some recipes. However, for something like a simple onion dip, they impart plenty of sweetness that melds perfectly with creamy ingredients. Cipollini onions are almost as sugary as sweet onions, but they have a somewhat limited availability. Thanks to their small size, they're one of the few varieties you can caramelize whole. Roast them low and slow in the oven with plenty of fat to achieve a perfect brown color and a savory, sweet flavor.
Yellow onions offer a perfect middle ground between caramel and onion flavors. Just astringent enough to sting your eyes when you cut them but sugary enough to get plenty of that beautiful brown coloring, these are perfectly paired with meats and other savory dishes. They're often heavy with a thin, brown, papery skin and a pungent smell.
White onions are a classic of many dishes thanks to their powerful taste and wide availability. These are eye-watering veggies with a hefty dose of sugar to balance out a faintly sour taste. Considering their flavor, it's best to pair these with strong, heavily spiced dishes like citrusy carne asada.