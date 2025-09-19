The 15 Biggest Chicken Salad Recalls That Affected Shoppers

If you're craving a chicken dish that's pretty much the culinary equivalent of a white T-shirt, you can't go wrong with a hearty chicken salad. Tuck it into toast for a no-fuss breakfast, roll it into a tortilla for the perfect grab-and-go lunch, or pile it onto a cracker for a crowd-pleasing party app.

That said, it's probably best not to make "whenever, wherever" your mantra when it comes to chicken salad. Chicken itself is notoriously prone to contamination, with chicken recalls linked to contaminants like listeria and salmonella being tied to some pretty disastrous disease outbreaks over the years. And that's before you even factor in the add-ons — celery, mayo, onions — all of which have spurred some pretty massive recalls of their own. So, of course, a meal that packs all of these ingredients is likely to have been placed under recall a bunch of times. Below is a roundup of some of the worst reasons chicken salad ended up getting pulled from commerce, spanning everything from listeria to undeclared sodium benzoate.