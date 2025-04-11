The Frozen Chicken Recall That Emptied America's Freezers

While the world's first frozen foods date back thousands of years, it wasn't until the 20th century that people around the globe could truly enjoy safely frozen foods in the comfort of their own homes. Now we're making up for lost time, preserving everything from fruits and vegetables to starches and grains and especially meats in the freezer. But it seems worries never cease — while we don't have to concern ourselves over our chicken going bad in the freezer, we did once have to contend with Perdue recalling over 167,000 pounds of chicken nuggets and tenders in August 2024. The reason? The chicken may have been contaminated with a strand of metal wire.

It seems Perdue, one of the top poultry suppliers in the U.S., only realized that the thin strand had made it into the brand's frozen chicken products after customers brought the issue to the company's attention. Perdue executive Jeff Shaw eventually explained in a statement that the material was "inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process" (via AARP). While we normally love frozen foods because they last forever, these chicken products, which were produced in March 2024, had a Best If Used By date of March 23, 2025 — meaning bags could still be in people's freezers as of this writing if they didn't hear about the initial recall. Remember, it's just as important to look at these types of dates on frozen foods as it is to read the labels on canned foods.