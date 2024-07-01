How Long Chicken Salad Actually Lasts In The Fridge

Keeping a batch of homemade chicken salad in the fridge means there is always something delicious to eat. But once you've shredded your chicken, chopped your add-ins, and mixed in mayo, you only have three to four days to enjoy it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Two main ingredients in chicken salad are ripe for harboring bacteria: cooked chicken and mayo. If you like fresh vegetables or fruits like apples with your chicken salad, these can also spoil in just a few days. The bacteria may make you sick or affect the taste and texture of your dish, and of course, neither is desirable.

Chicken salad also shouldn't sit out of the fridge for more than two hours at a time. The USDA has designated a temperature range called the Danger Zone, between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Bacteria rapidly multiply in this range, so you want to keep cold food at 40 degrees or below and hot food at 140 degrees or above. Perishable cold foods like mayo-based salads can't sit out at room temp for long.

Keeping that Danger Zone in mind, it's best not to let your chicken salad sandwich sit in a lunchbox all morning without proper ice packs, or leave your salad out in the hot sun at a picnic, for that matter. And given its short shelf life, you might avoid cooking chicken salad in huge quantities, unless you know you'll eat it all within a few days.