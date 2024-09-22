You Really Only Need 4 Ingredients For Chicken Salad

Who doesn't love a hearty scoop of flavorful chicken salad served on a bed of fresh greens? While creamy multi-dimensional dishes like jammy-yolked egg salad and chicken salad are considered classic lunchtime options, you may not make these traditional salads as frequently as you like due to time constraints surrounding your day-to-day schedule. Yet, to craft a tasty well-rounded chicken salad, you only need four ingredients.

Thanks to the internet and millions of cookbooks available around the world, you may have trapped yourself into thinking homemade chicken salad needs a substantial array of ingredients to be delicious. Yet, believe it or not, with just chicken, a creamy ingredient like mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, celery, and red onion, you can make a satisfying chicken salad in no time. While chicken and mayonnaise are obvious components, celery and red onion give this simplified recipe a signature crunch while simultaneously adding vibrant color and refreshing flavor.

Now that you know you only need a few ingredients to make a crave-worthy, protein-packed chicken salad, mindful preparation makes assembly extra simple. To save time, cook your chicken breast a day or two in advance or use a fully-cooked rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. You can also dice your veggies ahead of time. This way, when you're ready to enjoy a serving of this satisfying lunchtime staple, your four-ingredient chicken salad comes together in a snap.