Major Fast Food Chains Are Removing Onions From Some Locations Amid E. Coli Risk
Multiple fast food chains, including Burger King and Pizza Hut, have announced that they will not be offering customers fresh onions for the time being as an emergency safety precaution. This is in response to a major E. coli outbreak affecting the McDonald's Quarter Pounder (the only burger on McDonald's menus that is served fresh, not frozen). At the time of publication, the CDC's investigation page pinpoints two possible sources: the Quarter Pounder's beef patties or slivered onions.
Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC locations across America will remove onions from their menus. A spokesperson for Yum Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, told CBS News, "We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food." McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms has also paused its distribution of yellow onions due to potential contamination, and distributor US Foods has likewise issued a recall on four different onion products. Burger King locations that get onions from Taylor Farms have disposed of the potentially contaminated ingredients and are working on replacements.
The E. coli outbreak at McDonald's is still under investigation
The CDC has reported 49 cases of sickness, including ten hospitalizations and one death, in connection with customers ingesting contaminated food from McDonald's locations in 12 states. McDonald's responded to the E. coli outbreak by removing Quarter Pounders from menus, after the beef and onions fell under investigation by the CDC. McDonald's President Joe Erlinger told Today, "We are very confident that you can go to McDonald's and enjoy our classics."
As of October 25, there are no reports of illness connected to other fast food brands that are scrambling to nix their onion supply. However, the risk of an E. coli outbreak is serious enough to warrant this level of caution. Malignant E. coli infection is a dangerous type of food poisoning that can cause mild illness in healthy individuals, but serious symptoms and even death in groups such as young children and the immunocompromised. Symptoms include stomach cramps, indigestion, diarrhea, convulsions, and even major infections like sepsis. Customers who experience these types of symptoms are encouraged to seek medical treatment right away.