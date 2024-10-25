Major Fast Food Chains Are Removing Onions From Some Locations Amid E. Coli Risk

Multiple fast food chains, including Burger King and Pizza Hut, have announced that they will not be offering customers fresh onions for the time being as an emergency safety precaution. This is in response to a major E. coli outbreak affecting the McDonald's Quarter Pounder (the only burger on McDonald's menus that is served fresh, not frozen). At the time of publication, the CDC's investigation page pinpoints two possible sources: the Quarter Pounder's beef patties or slivered onions.

Burger King, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC locations across America will remove onions from their menus. A spokesperson for Yum Brands, the parent company of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut, told CBS News, "We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food." McDonald's supplier Taylor Farms has also paused its distribution of yellow onions due to potential contamination, and distributor US Foods has likewise issued a recall on four different onion products. Burger King locations that get onions from Taylor Farms have disposed of the potentially contaminated ingredients and are working on replacements.