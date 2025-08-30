The Costco Salad That Has Reddit Users Confused
Costco sells some things in quantities so large that no one person could conceivably get through them on their own (see: a roll of its Kirkland Signature plastic wrap). But along with huge bulk buys on everything from paper towels to ranch dressing, the warehouse chain also sells (slightly) more modestly family-sized prepared meals, some of which everyone is secretly obsessed with, as well as bagged salads. One of these bagged salads in particular, though, has Redditors a bit confused. On the Costco subreddit, the store's Taylor Farms Ultimate Wedge Salad Kit has people scratching their heads.
"That's a bag of shredded lettuce," one commenter wrote. "Not a wedge. Google Image search wedge salad." Another chimed in sarcastically, writing it's a wedge that has undergone deconstruction, while a third joked they should call it a "wedge" salad — emphasis on the quotation marks. It's true; the contents of the bag bear only a slight resemblance to an actual wedge salad, which is traditionally served up on a chunk of iceberg lettuce, then smothered in toppings like blue cheese dressing and crumbles, bacon, tomato, and onion. At least it has most of the ingredients right — though some Redditors called it out for not getting the lettuce type correct (the kit contains romaine instead of iceberg).
More Redditor gripes about Costco's Ultimate Wedge Salad
Another gripe that Redditors on the r/Costco thread concerning the bagged Ultimate Wedge Salad Kit had was regarding how full the bag appeared to be. "It is just me, or does that bag seem really empty?" one commenter on the thread asked the group at large, while another succinctly called out the bag as half air. It's true; from the image provided by the OP, the lettuce and other ingredients barely seem to fill the bag more than halfway (nor does the bag look particularly thick, either). Other images on social media reveal a variety of bag fullness levels — though it must be said, some are definitely emptier than they are full.
Finally, the biggest sticking point for Redditors seemed to be the price tag. "$7 a pound now for a salad kit at Costco. Wow. Just wow," one disbelieving commenter expounded (the bags retail for $6.99 each, plus tax where applicable). Another remarked that the $7 should include two kits, which is not uncommon for Costco; for example, its Taylor Farms Ultimate Everything Chopped Kit comes with two 12.63-ounce bags (that's over 25 ounces of food, combined) for just a dollar more while its Taylor Farms Creamy Italian Salad includes two 11-ounce bags for the same price as the Wedge version. Some people in the thread did say they liked the salad a lot, but as with the Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad in Costco's food court, most weren't impressed.