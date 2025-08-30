The Costco Salad That Has Reddit Users Confused

Costco sells some things in quantities so large that no one person could conceivably get through them on their own (see: a roll of its Kirkland Signature plastic wrap). But along with huge bulk buys on everything from paper towels to ranch dressing, the warehouse chain also sells (slightly) more modestly family-sized prepared meals, some of which everyone is secretly obsessed with, as well as bagged salads. One of these bagged salads in particular, though, has Redditors a bit confused. On the Costco subreddit, the store's Taylor Farms Ultimate Wedge Salad Kit has people scratching their heads.

"That's a bag of shredded lettuce," one commenter wrote. "Not a wedge. Google Image search wedge salad." Another chimed in sarcastically, writing it's a wedge that has undergone deconstruction, while a third joked they should call it a "wedge" salad — emphasis on the quotation marks. It's true; the contents of the bag bear only a slight resemblance to an actual wedge salad, which is traditionally served up on a chunk of iceberg lettuce, then smothered in toppings like blue cheese dressing and crumbles, bacon, tomato, and onion. At least it has most of the ingredients right — though some Redditors called it out for not getting the lettuce type correct (the kit contains romaine instead of iceberg).