The Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Chicken Salad

Creamy chicken salad almost always benefits from a healthy dose of crunch, and if you're a traditionalist, you may be tempted to turn to celery to add texture. However, there may be another green veggie in your fridge that can add a crisp bite to this lunchtime staple: cucumber.

To make the salad, you can use nearly any variety of cucumber you have on hand, but if you're looking for thinner skins and want to avoid too many seeds, opt for English or Persian cucumbers. Then, simply slice them uniformly and gently fold them into the chicken and mayo mixture. Want extra-crunchy veggies? Try Ina Garten's tip to avoid a watery cucumber salad: salt and drain them first. You'll need about half an hour to let your cukes hang out with the salt, but it will be worth it in the long run — especially if you expect to have leftovers you'll eat throughout the week.

If you're looking to add more crispness to your meal, or you just happen to have an abundance of the long green vegetable, try ditching the typical bread or crackers you might use as a vehicle for the salad. Instead, slice the cucumbers into rounds and top them with the chicken mixture, or halve them and use a spoon to hollow them out before filling them with the creamy, crunchy goodness.