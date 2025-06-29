The Crunchy Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Chicken Salad
Creamy chicken salad almost always benefits from a healthy dose of crunch, and if you're a traditionalist, you may be tempted to turn to celery to add texture. However, there may be another green veggie in your fridge that can add a crisp bite to this lunchtime staple: cucumber.
To make the salad, you can use nearly any variety of cucumber you have on hand, but if you're looking for thinner skins and want to avoid too many seeds, opt for English or Persian cucumbers. Then, simply slice them uniformly and gently fold them into the chicken and mayo mixture. Want extra-crunchy veggies? Try Ina Garten's tip to avoid a watery cucumber salad: salt and drain them first. You'll need about half an hour to let your cukes hang out with the salt, but it will be worth it in the long run — especially if you expect to have leftovers you'll eat throughout the week.
If you're looking to add more crispness to your meal, or you just happen to have an abundance of the long green vegetable, try ditching the typical bread or crackers you might use as a vehicle for the salad. Instead, slice the cucumbers into rounds and top them with the chicken mixture, or halve them and use a spoon to hollow them out before filling them with the creamy, crunchy goodness.
More ways to elevate chicken salad
For even more texture and an added pop of green color, try mixing capers into the salad. Their brininess will also complement the freshness of the cucumber, adding a whole new layer of flavor. Fresh onions are another option for crunch, and choosing a red variety will make the salad more visually interesting. Or skip the fresh veggies and try the trick that transforms tuna salad into a crunchy delight by adding in some crushed potato chips. Salt and vinegar or dill pickle-flavored varieties will pair perfectly with the cucumbers — just be sure to adjust your seasoning so the salad doesn't turn out overly salty.
If a simple flavor upgrade is what you're after, you can add a touch of sweetness with plums or dried fruit like raisins or cranberries. Or, level up the savoriness of the salad by smoking the chicken before adding the mayo and cucumbers.
Finally, give your classic chicken salad a major makeover by swapping out the mayo. Avocado is the perfect creamy substitute that's also full of healthy fat, or you can boost the protein with hummus or whipped cottage cheese.