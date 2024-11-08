Costco's Kirkland Butter Is Under A Recall, So Check Your Fridge

If you're a Costco butter buyer, you'd better check your fridge. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on 79,200 pounds of the company's house brand Kirkland Signature butter sold in Texas. About a month later, in November, the company has since updated some of the information regarding the butter in question.

Both salted and unsalted packages of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter are affected by the recall, which was issued due to an undeclared allergen. Apparently, the problem was that certain packages listed cream as an ingredient but did not also have the required allergy statement "contains milk" visible on the label. While it might seem like no big deal for folks who don't have issues with dairy, 6.2 million people suffer from milk allergies, according to Food Allergy Research & Information. These individuals could suffer serious allergic reactions if they were to unknowingly eat products that aren't properly labeled.

On November 7, the FDA updated the recall to classify it as Class II. According to the FDA website, this means that the recall is, "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."