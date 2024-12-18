Lay's Potato Chip Recall: How To Tell If Your Bag Is Impacted

On December 16, 2024, snack brand Frito-Lay issued a limited recall for bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips after it was discovered some contained undeclared milk products. According to a company announcement, the contaminated products were provided to stores and distributors based in Oregon and Washington.

The affected Lay's Classic Potato Chips were sold in 13-ounce bags available for purchase beginning on November 3, 2024. If you think you may have one in your possession, look for the UPC number 28400-31041, a label of "Guaranteed Fresh," as well as the expiration date 11 Feb 2025. Additional codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx can be found on the packaging.

There is currently no information regarding how milk products came into contact with the contaminated batch of potato chips, although Frito-Lay did disclose that the company was alerted to the issue "through a consumer contact." As of the time of writing, there have been no reported allergic reactions in connection with the recalled products, and no other Frito-Lay products have been impacted by the recall. People with milk allergies and sensitivities to dairy that identify any contaminated packages are encouraged to discard them immediately, as consuming the food can cause serious illness.