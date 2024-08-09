What A 'Class One' Recall Means And When To Throw Food Out

Foodborne illness should be taken seriously — and if you feel like it's rare, just look at the statistics. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 48 million people fall sick from something they consumed each year. A recall occurs when is enough potential for harm that a food product cannot be sold, and Class One is the most severe type.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a Class One recall means there is a "reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." However, that doesn't always mean there are deaths associated with the product. For example, a May 2024 recall of several Palmer Candy confections due to salmonella was upgraded by the FDA to Class One status on August 6, but there are no reports of illnesses at the time of writing. The same was true with Trader Joe's cashews recalled due to salmonella in March 2024, but Trader Joe's basil did cause a non-fatal salmonella outbreak in April 2024.

Class Two recalls apply where there is a "remote" chance of illness, and any symptoms that may occur are "temporary or medically reversible." Situations where medical consequences are unlikely are designated as Class Three, and a "market withdrawal" happens "when a product has a minor violation that would not be subject to FDA legal action". The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) follows the same guidelines with their recalls.