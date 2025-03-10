Why Potato Salad Always Tastes Better From The Deli

Growing up, I remember going to our local deli to pick up potato salad for our Friday night dinner. Their basic potato salad was always delicious, seemingly only made with a few key ingredients, but it was packed with flavor. Years later, when I tried to recreate it in my kitchen, my potato salad was a bland, lumpy mess. What was I missing? If you've ever tried making potato salad at home, you likely understand the struggle.

Food Republic consulted Maggie Turansky, founder and head recipe developer at No Frills Kitchen, to get her cheat code for deli-worthy potato salad. Turansky said the reason potato salad tastes better when it's from the deli likely comes down to seasoning — namely, salt.

She explained, "Potatoes need a lot of salt, and the easiest way to ensure that they're evenly seasoned is to heavily salt the cooking water. This means more than a dainty pinch — that's not going to do anything!"