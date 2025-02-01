14 Ways To Upgrade Valentine's Day Breakfast
Often, Valentine's Day is all about going out for a decadent dinner, but what if you want to get the day started off right, too? Well, there are plenty of little dishes that will surely get your lover's holiday off to a good start. Everything from chocolate strawberry pancakes to fluffy baked pastries to spicy chilaquiles is a great way to show your partner how much you care. If acts of service is their love language, even better.
Keep reading to learn about some of the best ways to upgrade your Valentine's Day breakfast, no matter what form it takes. Whether you plan on going out for breakfast, need something quick to take on the go, or have time for a leisurely breakfast at home, the upcoming ideas have you covered when it comes to turning up the romance on the big day. Oh yeah, bonus points if you serve your partner breakfast in bed, too. What could be more romantic?
Over the top pancakes
Pancakes are an all-time breakfast favorite. They're sweet, pillowy, and oh so delicious. Plus, they leave lots of room for you to play around with delicious toppings and sauces. What's not to love? Speaking of love, they are a fantastic pick for Valentine's Day breakfast, especially if you go full throttle with tasty add-ins and garnishes.
Making pancakes from scratch isn't terribly challenging. Even so, many of us prefer to use a boxed mix (myself included). There's no shame in it, either. Not only is it super convenient, but you can also upgrade boxed pancake mix with all kinds of unique ingredients that easily turn your average product into a true culinary delight.
For Valentine's Day, you could lean into toppings like chocolate, strawberries, and whipped cream — three ingredients that when combined scream romance. You could also give your flapjacks a ton of loft by swapping out flat water for soda water. The fluffier the better, right? If creamy texture is more your style, try mixing mascarpone cheese into the batter and prepare to be amazed. Whatever your fancy, don't hold back. After all, the whole point of Valentine's Day is to indulge and pamper your partner.
French toast like you've never made before
Another sweet and tasty breakfast dish that's perfect for Valentine's Day is french toast. Similar to pancakes but in a league all its own, french toast is super filling and sugary, and when done right, is sure to wow your partner. Plus, you can top it with sweet or savory toppings to your heart's delight. Or for a bit of variation, you could make a french toast board or bar and let your partner build their plate however they like. Who wouldn't love that?
Even if french toast is a typical breakfast in your home, there are so many ways to turn the ordinary recipe into a gourmet dish. On the big day, don't cut any corners. For starters, make sure you start with top-notch bread. Fluffy breads like brioche or challah are perfect for soaking up lots of batter and when cooked, provide you with the ideal crispy exterior and soft, pillowy interior. Yum! When it comes to stopping your gourmet french toast, think of sensual ingredients like chocolate, berries, and powdered sugar. Or, you could opt to go the savory route and upgrade french toast by stuffing it with thick-cut bacon and real maple syrup — that fake stuff simply won't do for Valentine's Day.
Ooey gooey cinnamon rolls
Cinnamon rolls have everything you could possibly want from a sweet breakfast food. They feature the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar, have a delectably gooey center, and are topped with icing. The best cinnamon rolls are also enjoyed warm and you may even be able to eat them with your hands. Of course, you'll have to lick some of the sweet icing off of your fingers, but on Valentine's Day, that just might be the only suggestive gesture needed to turn up the romance and playfully tease your partner.
All you baking whizzes out there should try your hand at homemade cinnamon rolls. Even if you aren't a pro, putting in the extra effort to make them from scratch is a sure display of love and care. There's no denying they'll be better tasting too. Even so, store-bought cinnamon rolls aren't bad by any means and they are great if your time is limited in the morning. Not only are they incredibly easy to make — you just pop them in the oven and pour icing over the top when they come out — but you can easily take store-bought cinnamon rolls to the next level with a few additions. For example, topping them with nuts or infusing the icing with flavors. Or, you could add our favorite Valentine's Day ingredient: chocolate. Try pouring chocolate sauce over the top or push some chocolate chips into the dough before baking and you'll be glad you did.
Turn up the heat with chilaquiles or breakfast enchiladas
Mexican food is known for being spicy, and if you like heat, it's the perfect cuisine to turn to for a Valentine's Day breakfast. For example, both chilaquiles and breakfast enchiladas offer lots of spicy potential. They are undeniably flavorful and while they may seem somewhat involved to make, they are actually quite simple. Plus, they infuse your morning with something that is sure to get your temperature rising. However, if you aren't a fan of spicy mornings, this option may not be for you. You could always use a mild sauce (for either), but it'll still have some lingering heat tucked within.
Breakfast enchiladas are just like the classic dish we all know and love, but instead of simply being stuffed with cheese or meats, they feature scrambled eggs. Think of the dish like smaller, saucier breakfast burritos. Chilaquiles are like another beloved dish: nachos. Again, one of the main differences is that it is topped with eggs, this time they are fried though. They also tend to have a lot more sauce and significantly less cheese. Regardless, they are super easy to make. To show your lover you really care and go the extra mile, fry up the tortilla chips yourself and be prepared for ample praise.
Perfect scrambled eggs with all the fixings
Nothing says breakfast like scrambled eggs, so obviously we had to include them as an option for your first meal on Valentine's Day. You may be thinking, scrambled eggs for Valentine's Day? Meh, we have those all of the time for breakfast. Still, that doesn't mean you have to make them like you normally do. There are plenty of ways to turn them into a gourmet feast. Everything from fluffy frittatas to Spanish omelets to scrambled eggs infused with luxury ingredients offers you new twists on the classic, basic dish and they are all sure to be a big hit.
If making a frittata or something more elaborate doesn't speak to you first thing in the morning, simply infusing your scrambled eggs with flavorful liquids and other ingredients is sure to take them from ordinary to exceptional. For a creamier scramble, try adding sour cream or milk to the mix. For a burst of fresh flavor, look no further than pesto. Or, for something more luxurious, try topping your scrambled eggs with a drizzle of truffle oil. Placing your finished eggs on top of a piece of quality toast doesn't hurt, either.
Southern-style biscuits and gravy
Comfort foods are exactly what they sound like, foods that make you comfortable, and what could be better on Valentine's Day? So, if you're ready to get super comfy, look no further than Southern-style biscuits and gravy. It's a saucy little number with lots of delicious flavors and of course, soft, pillowy biscuits. Just one look at it and your mouth will be watering. It doesn't matter if you are from the South or not, this dish is utterly delightful, making it perfect for a romantic breakfast.
Traditionally, biscuits and gravy are served with sausage gravy, and while drool-worthy, it isn't the only option. Really, any kind of gravy works well with biscuits. If you are cooking for a vegetarian or someone who practices a plant-based diet, simply switch out the sausage for veggies like onions, carrots, and zucchini. Or, make a black pepper gravy. If traditional is more your thing, you could also experiment with the type of sausage you use to make the gravy, or maybe even incorporate some bacon. Regardless, biscuits and gravy are an eye-catching, lip-smacking good way to start your Valentine's Day.
Go gourmet with a croque madame or croque monsieur
Leaning into the romance of French cuisine and culture is a surefire way to turn up the romance on Valentine's Day. Most of us are familiar with dishes like escargot and foie gras regarding the country's regional cuisine, but it has a lot to offer in the realm of breakfast, too. Enter the croque madame and croque monsieur. If you haven't had the pleasure of trying them before, you are in for a serious treat.
Essentially, both a croque madame and monsieur are pan-fried ham and cheese sandwiches but they are much more decadent than the typical version. Why? Well, for starters, they are smothered with a rich cheese béchamel. A croque madame also has a fried egg on top that when split, oozes even more yummy flavor over the top. Basically, they aren't the kind of sandwiches you eat with your hands. However, if you want to, you can easily turn the dish into croque madame muffins, which are not only super cute but much better suited to on-the-go enjoyment. Regardless of the format and whether you opt for the egg or not, these flavorful little powerhouses are all you need to imply full-throttle French romance on the big day.
Show-stopping eggs Benedicts
Saucy and rich, eggs Benedicts are a shoo-in for a luxurious Valentine's Day breakfast. The combination of an English muffin, Canadian bacon, a delicately poached egg, and a buttery, creamy hollandaise sauce is almost too good to be true, but lucky us, it isn't. Seriously hats off to the chef who first created this sumptuous dish. All the flavors and textures come together perfectly, and the rich taste is one just about anyone can love.
There may be quite a few elements to a classic eggs Benedict, but it is still fairly easy to make at home. You'll have to whip up the sauce and poach eggs, but that's as complicated as it gets. Plus, if you choose to make them at home, you have the option to get super creative with the recipe. Anything goes as long as you include a poached egg and hollandaise. For example, you can make it vegetarian by swapping out the meat for avocado and tomato. Or, you can substitute Canadian bacon for anything from crab to lox to bacon, and that only scratches the surface.
Keep things light with fresh fruit and delectable sauces
Let's say you aren't much of a breakfast person or maybe you just want to keep things light so you won't feel weighed down after your morning meal. If so, fresh fruit is just what you need to ensure the next couple of hours of your romantic day is not hindered by an overly full stomach. Include sweet sauces for dipping too and you're sure to enjoy a sticky good time. Even better, try dipping fruits in chocolate to create a sweet stuck-on coating. After all, chocolate-covered strawberries are pretty much the unofficial mascot for Valentine's Day. There's no need to wait. Throw caution to the wind and dive into the sweet stuff head first for breakfast.
In addition to chocolate sauce and coatings, caramel sauce is perfect for dipping fruits like apples, berries, peaches, and more. We probably don't even need to say it, but whipped cream is an obvious choice as well. Whether you serve it on the side or put dollops of it right onto a bowl of fresh fruit, it's sweet, creamy, and some might say it's even a bit suggestive.
Try your hand at homemade pop tarts and put the boxed ones to shame
When you first think of pop tarts you most likely envision the little pastries that come in a silver wrapper, but that's only the beginning of the recipe's true potential. Admittedly, there's nothing romantic about store-bought pop tarts, but make them from scratch and they become downright sexy. They feature sweet, sticky icing, are filled with deliciously gooey fruits, and don't even get me started on the flaky pastry.
You might find a few trendy, dare we say hipster, breakfast spots that make pop tarts from scratch, but your best bet is to make these babies in your own kitchen. If you buy frozen pre-made pastry dough or store-bought pie crust it couldn't be easier. Or, go the extra mile and make it yourself, either way, you may never eat pop tarts that come from a box again — that's how delectable homemade ones are. The extra effort required to pull off fresh baked goods won't go unnoticed, either. It might even earn you some brownie points to cash in at the end of the night.
Muffins and other baked goods are perfect if you're on the go
If you don't have a lot of time to make a special meal in the morning, muffins and other pastries are here to save the day. You can make them the night before and they are easy to take with you. Even if time doesn't allow you to enjoy them with your partner, you can each go on your way with a tasty, handheld breakfast. Or, you can grab a croissant or pastry from a bakery the day of. Chances are good it will only take a few moments, and on Valentine's Day, even a couple of extra moments spent with your lover makes all the difference.
Muffins are the ultimate handheld breakfast for people on the go. The fact that they are super tasty and versatile only makes them better. Let's face it, muffins are essentially small cakes without frosting, too, so how could you not love them? Some of our favorite muffin recipes include sugared mango, chocolate chip, and cinnamon banana bread. If you want to go full-on cake, cinnamon streusel coffee cake bridges the gap between breakfast and dessert beautifully.
Homemade granola with various toppings won't weigh you down
Granola with yogurt and fruit is a classic breakfast option for people who prefer their first meal of the day to be a bit on the sweeter side. Since Valentine's Day is all about being sweet to the people you love, it is a great way to set the mood. Nothing says love like making the granola yourself either. It's super easy to do but it comes off quite gourmet so you're sure to get some praise. Plus, homemade granola is infinitely tastier than most store-bought options. The texture is better, too.
As opposed to breakfast foods with super sugary ingredients, like the syrup that accompanies pancakes and french toast, granola with toppings is much lighter and often healthier. Sounds like a win all around, right? For Valentine's Day, you don't have to focus on being healthy too much though. It's a day to indulge, so something like crunchy chocolate cherry granola is more than appropriate. As far as toppings go, the sky's the limit.
Free up some extra time by making breakfast in the crock pot
Another fantastic time-saving option for Valentine's Day breakfast is to cook your meal in a crock pot. As we all know, the handy appliance frees up lots of extra time. You just add ingredients, turn it on, and wait for it to work its magic. Who knows? Maybe you have something more exciting to do during that time anyway? After all, it is a romantic holiday, hint hint.
Slow cookers are capable of conquering quite a few recipes, breakfast ones included. They are perfect for oatmeal or a super simple egg bake with hash browns, veggies, cheese, milk, and more. One of the best things about this is you get to build it exactly how you like. Don't like onions? No problem. Prefer vegetarian? Done, and it seriously couldn't be simpler. You can even get it going before bed the previous night and with any luck, the extra time you spend in bed in the morning will be more than enough reward for your foresight.
Nothing says Valentine's Day like a juicy steak, even for breakfast
Steak is synonymous with romantic meals because it evokes luxury and class. While people generally turn to it for dinner, who says you can't enjoy it for breakfast, especially on Valentine's Day? After all, steak and eggs is a classic breakfast food and if you want a meaty mouthful to get your romantic holiday started, there's no better place to start.
If you have plenty of time for a leisurely breakfast on Valentine's Day this is a great dish to order from a restaurant. Just keep in mind that most breakfast spots serve a smaller, lower-quality steak than you would get in the evening. Even so, it is a super filling dish and it may be best to keep things on the lighter side so early in the morning anyway. If this doesn't resonate with you and you want to splurge on a top-quality steak for breakfast, making it at home is your best bet. It gives you all the freedom to select any cut and quality you like and allows you to use your preferred cooking method. Just imagine sinking your teeth into a top-notch grilled steak for breakfast while you gaze into the eyes of your lover. Sounds divine, doesn't it?