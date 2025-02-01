14 Ways To Upgrade Valentine's Day Breakfast

Cinnamon rolls have everything you could possibly want from a sweet breakfast food. They feature the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar, have a delectably gooey center, and are topped with icing. The best cinnamon rolls are also enjoyed warm and you may even be able to eat them with your hands. Of course, you'll have to lick some of the sweet icing off of your fingers, but on Valentine's Day, that just might be the only suggestive gesture needed to turn up the romance and playfully tease your partner.

All you baking whizzes out there should try your hand at homemade cinnamon rolls. Even if you aren't a pro, putting in the extra effort to make them from scratch is a sure display of love and care. There's no denying they'll be better tasting too. Even so, store-bought cinnamon rolls aren't bad by any means and they are great if your time is limited in the morning. Not only are they incredibly easy to make — you just pop them in the oven and pour icing over the top when they come out — but you can easily take store-bought cinnamon rolls to the next level with a few additions. For example, topping them with nuts or infusing the icing with flavors. Or, you could add our favorite Valentine's Day ingredient: chocolate. Try pouring chocolate sauce over the top or push some chocolate chips into the dough before baking and you'll be glad you did.