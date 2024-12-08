12 Ways To Upgrade Your Grilled Steak, According To Experts
Just mentioning grilled steak is enough to get most beef lovers drooling. Unlike many gourmet foods, grilled steak is a dish anyone can create at home, especially if you get a few tips from the pros, which is exactly what I did. Whether you like a bloody steak or one that's more well done, there are quite a few things you can do to upgrade your homemade grilled steaks. I checked in with several experts who had quite a few things to say about how to achieve the tastiest grilled steaks possible.
I corresponded with three experts to get insider details on upgrading grilled steaks. The first expert I consulted is Chef-In-Residence at ButcherBox, Ashley Lonsdale. I also interviewed Pre Spokesperson and Food Network Chef Britt Rescigno, and Executive Chef for Omaha Steaks Chef David Rose. Combined, these experts provided me with a collection of fantastic grilled steak upgrades that you will definitely want to try at home. Of course, you'll still need to avoid common mistakes while cooking your steak, but with help from these pros, you'll be miles ahead of most home cooks. Keep reading to find out what I learned so you can start implementing the upcoming grilled steak upgrades today. Believe me, your tastebuds will be glad you did.
Use a rub and sprinkled on seasonings for flavor throughout
Ample seasoning is a surefire way to upgrade any grilled steak, particularly when you apply it soon enough for the seasonings to penetrate the meat. In general, thicker cuts of steak need to be seasoned further in advance, like six hours or more before grilling. Thinner cuts benefit from just a few minutes of advance seasoning. Regardless, rubs and sprinkled on herbs and spices are a must with grilled steak.
Okay, so rubs and sprinkled on seasonings are essential, check. However, how do you know which one to use and what's the difference? Chef-In-Residence at ButcherBox Ashley Lonsdale had this to say on the matter: "The differences lie in the application and the ingredients. Seasoning can be anything to add flavor to a dish, like salt, herbs, and spices, while a rub generally consists of salt, spices, and sugar and is pressed into the flesh of meat rather than sprinkled on top." She also told me that pressing a rub into steak helps it penetrate the meat, and that's obviously ideal.
Chef Britt Rescigno also weighed in on the topic. She told me rubs are typically thicker applications that sit for longer and sprinkled on seasoning "is a lighter touch that allows the beef flavor to be the star." She also recommends using this small rule of thumb: "If it cooks for a long time, use a rub. Quick cook time, keep it simple."
Sprinkle finishing salt like a pro
In addition to the seasoning you apply before cooking, grilled steak benefits greatly from a touch of finishing salt. To some home cooks, this may sound unnecessary, but it's just what you need to upgrade a beautifully grilled steak. According to Ashley Lonsdale, "Steaks that are quite thick benefit the most, as the seasoning doesn't always have time to penetrate and season the meat throughout." Still, finishing salt is great on any cut of grilled steak.
Chef Britt Rescigno says, "Finishing salt should be added after you're done cooking, even after the food is plated so that you can maintain that texture and crunch from the salt." She also said she adds finishing salt after slicing her steak so the middle gets a taste of salt.
While you can use your everyday salt as a finishing touch, our pros recommend using gourmet salt. Rescigno told me, "The best salt for finishing is going to be flaky sea salt — look for large, flat salt grains. It also tends to be a bit pricier than kosher salt or table salt, so you want it to just be the final touch." Executive Chef David Rose agreed and said you should select a complimentary finishing salt and use it sparingly.
Don't forget to finish grilled steak with butter
Another fantastic way to finish off grilled steak is with a pat of butter melted over the top. Finishing salt is one thing, but butter — oh man, watch out. It's packed full of rich, delicious goodness and it's just what your grilled steaks need to reach epic heights regarding flavor. As Ashley Lonsdale said, "Butter and steak are never a bad idea." Regular salted butter is a fantastic choice, but the experts agree, compound butter is even better.
Chef David Rose told me, "When it comes to steak, the combination of aged-to-perfection, juicy, perfectly cooked steaks, and decadent compound butter is a match made in culinary heaven." He also noted, "Compound butter adds richness, depth, and a burst of complementary flavors to your favorite steak cut. From classic herb-infused variations served in steakhouses to contemporary blends that embrace bold spices and innovative ingredients, these compound butter recipes will transform your meals from ordinary to extraordinary, one pat at a time."
Finishing a grilled steak with butter is basically foolproof. As Lonsdale recommends, after you take your steak off the grill simply rest a pat of compound butter on top and it will melt, giving you all the coverage needed. It's that easy. Best of all, you can make compound butter with a world of seasonings. As Britt Rescigno says, "You can add spices, honey, cheeses, or herbs to your butter — be creative!" Just don't forget the butter.
Steak sauces are your friend
Often, when you hear someone mention steak sauce, A.1 is the first thing that comes to mind. However, the term steak sauce encompasses a whole lot more than your basic Worcestershire-based topping. While you may not want to "ruin" a premium cut of steak with an overbearing sauce, there are plenty of flavorful options on the table and many of them will seriously upgrade a grilled steak.
Chef Ashley Lonsdale told me, "I am a big fan of a bright, herby-green sauce for my steaks like chimichurri. I like some acidity to cozy up next to the richness and intensity of steak." Britt Rescigno also recommends chimichurri sauce when you're in the mood for something bright and fresh. In addition, she told me, "Fresh herbs, oil, red wine vinegar, and chili flakes come together to make something that is good on everything, even beyond steak. But I have to say, my favorite is a good peppercorn Demi. Very steakhouse classic but absolutely sexy."
Chef David Rose said he's a big fan of Bordelaise: "Something about this delicious classic French red wine and shallot sauce enriched with veal stock, adds richness and savory flavor to steak, pork, chicken, potatoes, or vegetables." Really, you have quite a few options, and many different sauces are just waiting to boost your steak meal; don't sleep on them.
Add toppings after grilling
As if you didn't have enough finishing flavor touches to consider, a world of toppings can also be added to your grilled steak to improve texture and flavor overall. Anything from sautéed or roasted mushrooms to breadcrumbs to cheese and beyond easily complements any grilled steak. Simply pile them on top and watch as you create a show-stopping dish overflowing, literally, with luscious flavors and textures.
As Britt Rescigno told me, "Texture is so important to a dish, so to contrast the rich chew of a steak, I love to top them with something crunchy — think crunchy onions and jalapeños or caramelized onions topped with crispy butter toasted Panko crumbs." Or, for a more elegant finish, Rescigno recommends Gorgonzola butter with panko breadcrumbs. Chef David Rose also likes a pungent cheese on his steaks. He recommends bleu cheese because it "adds a nice intense creaminess and savory note" to a finished steak.
Mix things up with various marinades
Marinades are another fun way to enhance the flavor and texture of grilled steaks. However, they aren't a necessity. When asked about marinades, Chef David Rose told me, "First things first: when you start with high-end steaks like Omaha Steaks, you do not need to marinate. Filet mignon, ribeye, top sirloin, New York strip, flat iron... these are the best, naturally tender steaks anywhere, and they need little more than light seasoning and heat." Even so, he went on to tell me there are lots of instances when marinades lead to sublime results. Often, the best time to use a marinade is with more affordable cuts of steak, which tend to be a bit tougher. According to Rose, "Marinades have two purposes — to add flavor and also to tenderize. Marinades typically contain something acidic, which tenderizes less tender steaks."
Britt Rescigno told me that in addition to adding flavor almost effortlessly, marinades are a great way to use up any nearly empty condiments you have lying around. Anything form Dijon mustard to soy sauce to red wine vinegar can be used as a marinade and you only need a couple of tablespoons. Chef Rose also told me that vinaigrette salad dressings work as a super easy marinade.
Pair your grilled steak with seafood to create a decadent surf and turf
The buttery, rich meat of shrimp, crab, or lobster paired with grilled steak is a match made in heaven. Whether you've tried it before or not, surf and turf (as this combo is called) has been an iconic dish for a long time, and its popularity seems to be everlasting. With this in mind, you can easily enhance grilled steaks by pairing them with seafood to create your very own surf and turf at home.
To make surf and turf you need an animal that lives in the sea (surf) and steak (turf). Since there are many different cuts of steak and several types of seafood that taste phenomenal alongside them, this allows for quite a few combinations. Chef Ashley Lonsdale told me that for her, the classic surf and turn combination "is a medium-rare filet mignon with a lobster tail bathed in garlic butter, but I also enjoy something different, like spicy shrimp and marinated ribeye steak." No matter how you build a surf and turf, "The pairing of rich, intense beef and light, sweet, and buttery seafood is always a hit," says Lonsdale. Britt Rescigno is also a fan of surf and turf. She likes an elevated version featuring a filet and king crab legs or a Dungeness crab cake: "Serve it with a béarnaise. I'm drooling now."
Use a cast iron pan to achieve the perfect glaze-y caramelized crust
Alright, I know we are talking about grilling steak, but if you prefer your steaks with a perfect glaze-y caramelized crust, you'll have to take them a step further and toss them in a hot cast iron pan at the end. This technique is called a reverse sear and try as you may, there's no way to achieve a top-tier caramelized crust without a piping hot pan.
According to David Rose, "The key to beautiful sear and restaurant-grade char at home is heating a cast iron skillet on high. When the skillet is very hot, place the steaks in the skillet for a minute on each side to create paper-thin caramelization." He notes that when done, the exterior will be almost charred. To pull this off, Ashley Lonsdale says patience is key when heating the pan and you should wait until the oil is shimmering before putting the steak on. Britt Rescigno also told me that the real trick for achieving a beautiful crust is basting the steak with butter while it is searing.
Add a smoky flavor -- and you don't need a fancy device to do it!
As Chef David Rose told me, "A great way to subtly infuse smoky flavors of a wide array of woods such as oak, pecan, maple, apple, hickory," and more into your grilled steaks is by slowly smoking them. The smoke offers a uniquely complex flavor to meat that is anything but subtle. In fact, even the worst cuts of steak are transformed with a touch of smoke.
As it turns out, you don't need a specific smoker to do this either because you can convert your gas or charcoal grill into a makeshift smoker using wood chips, water, and either a smoke box or aluminum foil. Chef Rose explained the process: "Simply soak wood chips for 10 minutes — damp wood chips help reduce flare-up on the grill. Then place them in a smoker box or make your own" with folded aluminum foil. When using foil, you should use a fork to poke a few holes in the top of the packet. This should create a good amount of airflow and allow enough smoke to escape. Then, light one side of the grill and place the foil packet above the lighted section. "Once you start to get a trickle of wood smoke from your packet, grill your steak indirectly and at a lower heat than usual (around 200 F to 250 F) to allow the smoke enough time to saturate the meat," says Rose.
Set up your grill the right way so cooking goes smoothly
In addition to all the ways you can season cuts of steak for improved flavor and texture when grilling, it is also important to set up your equipment the right way. When you do, it makes grilling steaks much easier and more efficient. Plus, it prevents delays, which may interfere with cook times and how your steak turns out in the end.
So, how should you set up your grill? Well, Ashley Lonsdale told me, "One of my key grilling techniques is splitting my grill into two temperature zones. This is a great way to control cooking speed, especially when grilling items that require different cooking times and heat levels. I bring one zone to a searing hot temperature and the other to a cooler temperature." The cooler zone is ideal for slowly cooking a steak that is already perfectly seared but still needs a bit of time to come to your preferred temperature.
Britt Rescigno also said you should "oil your grill — not your steak!" She likes to tie bunches of rosemary or other herbs with twine, dip them in oil, and then use them to season the grill. She also noted that it is important to wait until your grill is super hot before putting your steak on so it allows you to achieve a beautiful sear.
Starting with a great cut of steak gives you a huge advantage
This may seem kind of obvious, but starting with a premium cut of steak is one of the best ways to upgrade your grilled steak experience. After all, the better the steak, the better the flavor and texture. In addition, some cuts fare better on the grill than others. The best steaks for grilling typically have lots of fatty marbling, like ribeyes, New York Strips, or skirt steaks.
Ashley Lonsdale told me, "A New York strip is my favorite cut for grilling. It's moderately lean but with enough fat for great flavor and is usually very tender." She also prefers grass-fed and grass-finished steak because it has a "deep, beefy flavor and the added benefits of higher levels of omega-3s and other nutrients. Win-win."
Britt Rescigno loves a ribeye on the grill: "The heavier marbling helps with tenderness and works well with direct high heat from your grill." She also noted that the fat gets rendered and beautifully charred, which adds a delicious smoky flavor.
Chef David Rose has a more eye-catching preference: "My personal favorite is the Omaha Steaks Tomahawk Ribeye because it has beautiful marbling and is a show-stopper with the rib bone. This steak is naturally aged at least 28 days for maximum tenderness and flavor." Whichever type of steak you opt for, remember that the cut and the marbling matter.
Don't shy away from new trends and exciting flavor combinations
It's easy to get stuck in a rut when you're making a dish as familiar as grilled steak, but it's never too late to break free. In fact, leaning into new trends and exciting flavor combinations is a fantastic way to upgrade your grilled steaks. Don't be afraid to be adventurous with your toppings, marinades, seasonings, rubs, cuts, and even your side dishes.
When asked about new trends Ashley Lonsdale told me, "While it's not exactly a steak trend, a side dish I keep seeing is a potato pavé and it's perfect for serving next to a steak." The dish consists of delicate square layers of fried creamy potatoes — yum. She said it's a great alternative to mashed potatoes or french fries, even if it is a bit challenging to make.
According to David Rose, "Global spices on steaks are huge! Asian, Latin, and Caribbean flavorful rubs and seasonings are here to stay." If you aren't using them already, start now. He also recommends adding citrus zest to everyday seasoning blends for a new twist. Finally, Rose told me another notable trend is sous vide preparation, which requires putting it in a vacuum-sealed bag and cooking it in hot water. While not the grill, he said, "The sous vide is where technology meets perfect steak cookery."