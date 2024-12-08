12 Ways To Upgrade Your Grilled Steak, According To Experts

Ample seasoning is a surefire way to upgrade any grilled steak, particularly when you apply it soon enough for the seasonings to penetrate the meat. In general, thicker cuts of steak need to be seasoned further in advance, like six hours or more before grilling. Thinner cuts benefit from just a few minutes of advance seasoning. Regardless, rubs and sprinkled on herbs and spices are a must with grilled steak.

Okay, so rubs and sprinkled on seasonings are essential, check. However, how do you know which one to use and what's the difference? Chef-In-Residence at ButcherBox Ashley Lonsdale had this to say on the matter: "The differences lie in the application and the ingredients. Seasoning can be anything to add flavor to a dish, like salt, herbs, and spices, while a rub generally consists of salt, spices, and sugar and is pressed into the flesh of meat rather than sprinkled on top." She also told me that pressing a rub into steak helps it penetrate the meat, and that's obviously ideal.

Chef Britt Rescigno also weighed in on the topic. She told me rubs are typically thicker applications that sit for longer and sprinkled on seasoning "is a lighter touch that allows the beef flavor to be the star." She also recommends using this small rule of thumb: "If it cooks for a long time, use a rub. Quick cook time, keep it simple."