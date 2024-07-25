The Extra Step That Makes Homemade Chilaquiles Taste So Much Better

Chilaquiles are basically the best thing that has ever happened to leftovers. This simple dish dates back to pre-colonial Mexico and was created to use up stale corn tortillas. After they're fried, the chips are doused in a salsa that was probably from last night's dinner, too. Smoky tomato, tangy tomatillo, sweet mole, creamy poblano, and even smooth refried beans can be also used as the sauce to bring new life to tortilla chips (pantry versions even use jarred salsa or canned red or green enchilada sauce).

In the name of convenience, it can also be tempting to reach for a bag of tortilla chips instead of actually frying the tortillas yourself, but you'd only be doing your chilaquiles a disservice.

The best result is made with sturdy tortilla chips that can withstand being absolutely covered in sauce. When you take the time to make them yourself, the chips retain their slightly crunchy texture, providing a solid base for the dish. That's hard to come by in manufactured store-bought chips that are often too thin or broken apart; when those are introduced to warm salsa, it can create a sad, mushy, spicy, gruel instead of the perfect crispy, slightly soggy texture that makes chilaquiles so special.

Also, while stale tortillas fry up crispier, any corn tortilla is fine (even fresh varieties) and ultimately will be better than a bagged chip. Opt for thicker varieties if you have the option.