A Home Chef Gives Us 13 Ways To Upgrade Boxed Pancake Mix

Adding fruit and other tasty morsels to pancakes is typically the first place people start when experimenting with boxed batter mix. Not only is it incredibly easy, but pancakes are essentially a blank canvas ready for sweet and salty ingredient additions. Some people opt to top their pancakes with fruit, chocolate, or nuts, but mixing them into the batter before cooking is just as tasty, if not more so. When you combine the toppings and batter, they infuse the batter with more yummy flavor than simply spreading them over the top of the finished pancake.

Chocolate in particular is beyond delicious when mixed in because it spreads throughout the batter. Chocolate chips and cocoa powder are my favorites. Slightly less sweet than chocolate, berries, bananas (sliced or mashed), pineapple, raisins, and citrus zest also make wonderful additions to pancake mix. Pumpkin puree straight from the can leads to spectacular results as well.

When you load pancake batter with scrumptious upgrades it can make flipping them a bit trickier due to the extra weight and ingredients. If you're not a pro at this crucial step, there's a simple hack for flipping pancakes that minimizes the chance of a mess. Instead of flipping the actual pancake, flip the pan. Start by lifting the pancake off the pan with a spatula. Hold it steady and rotate the pan so it is now above the pancake. Then, press the uncooked part up to the pan's hot base, and flip them all together.