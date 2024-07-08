Store-Bought Pie Crust Is The Gateway To Easy Homemade Pop-Tarts

Breakfasters of all ages can find a certain joy in ripping open a silver package of Pop-Tarts. For some, it's nostalgia, and for others, it's the delightful start of a sweet meal. As eaters get older, though, they begin to ask an enduring question: Why doesn't the frosting cover the entire pastry?

We can't settle this ongoing dispute, but we can suggest the next best thing. Make your own Pop-Tarts with little effort and a handful of store-bought ingredients. The DIY breakfast is as easy as buying frozen pie crust and your favorite jam at the store. You can frost them to your heart's content, and you'll find the pastry is softer and more nutty and caramelized than the store-bought version.

To make the food at home, defrost two rolls of pie crust, then roll them slightly thinner. You can slice the crusts into neat squares the size of the traditional treat, fashion a giant square tart, or even leave them round. Just remember, the smaller your portions, the more crusty edges you'll have. Then stuff the squares with your filling of choice, crimp and seal the edges with a fork, poke a few holes, and bake until golden. As a finishing touch, add a generous spread of icing made from powdered sugar and milk, plus plenty of rainbow sprinkles.