Cinnamon Banana Bread Muffins Recipe

If there was ever a reason to let bananas slip past their ripest stage on purpose, it would be to make banana bread. Catching bananas when they are just barely brown — but not overripe — is what gives banana bread the sweet flavor and moist texture it's known for. Usually paired with bursts of melty chocolate, banana bread is the perfect breakfast for anyone with a sweet tooth (and you could even argue that it's kind of nutritious). As if the soft and bouncy bread couldn't get any better, we have a secret ingredient that makes achieving the super-moist crumb foolproof; and it is inspired by Latin American cuisine.

Platanos fritos are enjoyed in Mexico, the Caribbean, and parts of Africa, and are often served with lechera. The milk in this case refers to the sweetened condensed milk that is drizzled across the sweet fried plantains. The combination, along with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon, provides a delicious burst of sweet flavor and crunchy texture. While plantains aren't exactly bananas, they are comparable enough to exchange places in a recipe like this one. Using very ripe bananas, developer Michelle McGlinn folds sweetened condensed milk and cinnamon sugar into banana bread batter for a baked breakfast version of the Latin American dish. Sweet and impossibly moist, these muffins are the perfect treat for any morning, rivaling even your favorite bakery's best banana bread.