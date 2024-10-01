For More Flavorful Sausage Gravy, Change Up The Star Ingredient

Sausage gravy is rich, flavorful, and quite possibly the most beautiful sight on any breakfast table. From the Southern classic, biscuits and gravy, to fried bacon with sausage and onion gravy, its versatility as a topping is matched only by how easy it is to make. If you know how to make a roux, the process is almost identical and just as quick.

When loose sausage cooks, all its fat starts to melt down into a delicious oil. Some people strain that oil away and use the sausage for other recipes, but for gravy, you need to keep it in the pan. Sprinkle some flour over the meat and stir thoroughly to combine. You'll be left with a pasty mash of sausage and starch, which serves as the thickening base for the gravy. Gradually add milk to the pan and continue whisking and simmering until you're left with a creamy, meaty end result.

Since it consists of only three ingredients, there's plenty of room to experiment and shake things up, especially with the sausage. The star ingredient offers the most variety for taste, texture, and appearance, only requiring slight tweaks depending on the meat you use. The texture of your sausage, its oil content, and any additional seasonings are the biggest deciding factors for any changes you need to make to the recipe.