What These 11 Fast Food Restaurants Do With Leftover Food

In the United States, 100 million pounds of food are wasted each year, roughly 30% to 40% of the national food supply. Food insecurity affects people of all ages and backgrounds, and the fact that so much edible food ends up rotting away in landfills is a national tragedy. What's most frustrating is that this isn't an unsolvable issue.

Accomplishing this requires legislation, technology, and will. Surprisingly, many fast food chains are leading the way. These lucrative corporations have both a moral and financial incentive to eliminate waste in their restaurants. Through nonprofit intermediaries, chain restaurants can redistribute unused food and ingredients to regional food banks and local charities.

However, dealing with "leftovers" is a little trickier. Food safety laws and the fear of legal repercussions make it difficult or simply not worth it to give away prepared, unsold food. Still, many fast food chains are doing their best to find solutions, with some companies doing better than others.