The Fast Food Spicy Chicken Sandwich You Should Order Every Time

Americans love eating chicken; it comes as no surprise the protein is such a fast food staple. Convenient poultry options range from fried tenders to grilled filets, but an especially tasty dish is a spicy chicken sandwich. The delights the dish are widespread, so to navigate the options, our own Food Republic reviewer ranked 7 fast food spicy chicken sandwiches.

The option that leads the pack? Unsurprising to many, the Chick-fil-A spicy chicken sandwich. The most successful chicken chain gets the details right, covering a tender marinated chicken breast in a signature paprika-cayenne seasoning, pressure fried in peanut oil to perfection. The battered chicken is served on buttery buns, alongside a few pickle slices, all ready to dip into the chain's expansive selection of sauces.

Our Food Republic reviewer applauded the mode of spice integration, complimenting the use of a dry-seasoning rather than relying strictly on a sauce. Furthermore, they love the way all three of the dish's textural elements mesh together. It's a sentiment echoed by many customers, with some suggesting the chain's spicy version comes crunchier than the regular. "The spicy coater (the flour mixture for the breading) is supposed to be sifted less often than the regular coater which makes the spicy filets a little crispier than the regular filets," stated a Reddit user. If you're looking for both a hit of spice and textural intrigue, swing by Chick-fil-A.