Why Subway Seems To Be Everywhere

Subway is embedded into the cultural memory so much that you may have your favorite sandwich order in mind the moment you cast eyes on its bright green and yellow sign. Subway's growth has become a focal point in recent years because it contrasts harshly with its thousands of closed-down restaurants. As it stands, the fast-food chain has around 37,000 restaurants situated around the world with an estimated 17,000 of those overseas. Despite the magnitude of this expansion, Subway's mammoth growth goals seem more than a little intense.

The first Subway store opened in 1965 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, when Fred DeLuca, a 17-year-old with big plans to attend medical school, turned his attention to earning money to fund this dream. With financial help from Dr. Peter Buck, a family friend who was also a nuclear physicist, DeLuca set things in motion. The birth of Subway — then called Pete's Super Submarines — was one of the first of its kind to offer warm and toasty sandwiches on the go instead of cold ones. Over the years, its menu, its brand, and its stateside locations evolved, as did its potential for global success. Its first international store opened in Bahrain in December 1984. Today, the American franchise has over 20,400 stores in the U.S. and expects an additional 10,000 restaurant openings around the world.