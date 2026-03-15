Every Shake Shack Burger, Ranked
There's nothing quite like a greasy burger sporting a sizzling smash patty, melted cheese, and tangy sauce. It's this combination that makes Shake Shack a quintessential burger restaurant, complete with plenty of flavorful options that tout this exact makeup. From humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City, Shake Shack has expanded into a massive chain, boasting hundreds of locations nationwide. While hot dogs are where it got its start (and even where the chain continues to amaze), burgers have become its main source of pride, delivering a wide variety of delicious, meaty options.
But not all burgers are the same, with a smattering of ingredients, toppings, and presentations that are scaled at various levels. Some of the restaurant's offerings are noteworthy in their deliciousness, while others leave much to be desired in the flavor department. This list looks at the burgers on Shake Shack's menu to determine the best of the best, alongside the worst of the worst. From the layered meat of the Bacon Cheeseburger to the uniquely vegetarian approach of the 'Shroom Burger, Shake Shack has plenty of options that tout various levels of quality. Let's take a look at how the burgers measure up.
10. Hamburger
Shake Shack's humble Hamburger unfortunately makes the bottom of the ranking, but not without a number of pros to balance out its cons. The burger consists of ¼ pound angus beef patties stuffed between a crisp, toasted potato bun. While there are options for toppings, like avocado and bacon, the hamburger's default mode is plain — just two slabs of beef between bread.
Despite the lack of toppings, I'm pleasantly surprised by how flavorful the hamburger really is. The enticing smell of freshly-cooked patties is only the beginning. Biting into the crunchy yet grease-softened bun right through to the perfectly-cooked meat, I find a delectable combination that doesn't need much more to entice. Even without any toppings, the burger retains plenty of flavor. Simplicity is its strength, with the freshness of the beef making it a worthwhile meal.
However, when compared to the other offerings on Shake Shack's menu, the hamburger falls to the bottom of the list. While brimming with beefy flavor, it's also somewhat dry in the middle. And although the taste itself is strong, the texture is chewier than expected, as well. This makes it tough to eat compared to the rest of the menu, thus resulting in its last-place position.
9. Bacon Cheeseburger
The Bacon Cheeseburger, as expected, doesn't disappoint in the bacon department (it's never even rubbery at all). Draped with multiple pieces of applewood, the Bacon Cheeseburger sports just as many slices of American cheese as it does patties. While this bacon burger can be equipped with the restaurant's signature Shacksauce, it comes without any sauce — nor any other additional toppings — by default. However, that doesn't take away from the delectably meaty flavor between its toasted potato bun.
I'm pleasantly surprised by how, even without additional toppings, Shake Shack's Bacon Cheeseburger has the perfect combination of pork and beef flavoring. The notable greasiness and salty aftertaste of the applewood bacon helps fortify the burger as a well-rounded menu item. It's made better by the slices of cheese that give the flavor a boost, keeping the combination of meats from becoming too overwhelming.
Despite the adequate taste, it doesn't mean it can't be overbearing at times. The focus on meat makes the burger somewhat dry, causing it to become much more difficult to eat. While the cheese offers some level of balance, keeping the sandwich from getting too forceful in its meatiness, the equilibrium isn't quite perfect enough to negate its sandy texture. Even so, a meaty burger isn't necessarily a bad one, even if I'm not quite partial to the sheer amount of meat involved here.
8. Avocado Bacon Burger
Offering a much more succinct level of balance than its predecessor, the Avocado Bacon Burger sports patties accompanied by a slice of cheese each, bacon, and cleaved pieces of avocados. Unlike previous burgers on this list, though, the Avocado Bacon Burger comes equipped with the restaurant's signature ShackSauce. This rich, creamy condiment is spread across the top of the toasted potato bun, adding even deeper flavoring to the sandwich.
I'm rather surprised by just how much these two additional toppings make a difference. The avocado adds a much-needed non-meat flair to the burger. The taste goes perfectly with the greasy bacon, balanced out by a savory yet muted flavor that keeps the meat from growing too overpowering. The same goes for the ShackSauce, whose slight tang and mayo-like smoothness further bolsters the burger's quality.
The only issue I found in tasting the sandwich is that my Avocado Bacon Burger didn't have as much avocado in it as I would have liked. The option felt like an afterthought, with a mere two slices placed between the buns. While each was rather thick, it meant most of the interior didn't have avocado complimenting it. This led to a dry texture brought about by the level of meat, something the ShackSauce wasn't able to properly balance out. As much as the Avocado Bacon Burger soars in its highest moments of taste, it also falters where it matters most.
7. Gluten-Free ShackBurger
The ShackBurger is the quintessential burger to buy at Shake Shack. And, luckily, the restaurant offers a gluten-free version, as well, ensuring those with gluten sensitivities can enjoy the signature menu item. The burger comes with all its core fixings: patties with a matching amount of melted cheese, crispy lettuce, crunchy tomato slices, and ShackSauce, all sandwiched together in a gluten-free bun. The Gluten-Free ShackBurger doesn't shy away from delivering an inclusive meal that doesn't downplay the taste of a typical ShackBurger.
Biting into the Gluten-Free ShackBurger for the first time, I was immediately floored by how well the fluffy bun goes with the interior of the sandwich. The complimentary nature of the sauce with the meat and cheese is furthered by a bun that soaks up the flavor of everything between it. The lettuce offers a crunch factor that makes the burger more satisfying to bite into. As for Shake Shack's signature sauce, it helps to bolster the flavor even further, satiating with just the right level of kick.
The Gluten-Free ShackBurger isn't liable to be a crowd-pleaser, though, despite how close to the original it comes. This has to do with its bun, which, while I think it's one of the better gluten-free buns served at a restaurant, it still falls short of the typical potato bun served with almost every other burger on the menu. The exterior is somewhat dry, giving it a shell-like feel. Luckily, this doesn't compromise the flavor itself, making the Gluten-Free ShackBurger a worthy substitute for the original sandwich.
6. 'Shroom Burger
Shake Shack doesn't shy away from vegetarian offerings, serving up two types of burgers in the category. One of these is the 'Shroom Burger, whose name offers a basic description of what to expect. The typical beef patty of other Shake Shack burgers is substituted with a fried portobello mushroom filled with molten muenster and cheddar cheese. Lettuce and tomato make for an additional crunch factor, while a spread of ShackSauce further enriches the flavoring. Add the toasted potato bun for good measure, and you've got the crunchiest burger on the entire menu.
But the crispiness isn't what stands out to me the most. Instead, it's the impressive way the mushroom and melted cheese compliment one another. Tasting the 'Shroom Burger for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised by the way the mushroom and cheese flavoring blend with one another. It gives the mushroom a creamy interior, balancing out the somewhat mushy, yet flavorful, portobello.
The added ShackSauce serves its purpose well, adding a tang to the mushroom that compliments its crunch. Because of how well the soft interior and crisp exterior go together, the 'Shroom Burger has both a texture and flavor that work wonders when combined. It's this teamwork of both feel and taste that makes the 'Shroom Burger a worthwhile meal. Even for customers not privy to vegetarian dishes, this burger is a must-try entry, bolstered by its unique, meatless presentation.
5. Cheeseburger
Given the number of multi-ingredient, complex burgers on the menu, it's somewhat surprising Shake Shack can effortlessly thrive in simplicity. That's what the Cheeseburger does, pairing slices of American cheese with fresh, beefy smash patties to deliver a straightforward sandwich on a toasted bun. Even without additional toppings nor sauce, the cheeseburger procures an uncompromising flavor that makes it one of the best offerings on the Shake Shack menu.
It's easy to tell how fresh the burger patties are: Biting into the sandwich for this list, my mouth was immersed in the effective combination of beef and cheese. The taste may be simple, but it creates an all-encompassing palette with a general appeal. Yet, at the same time, the power of the beef and cheese combination makes the burger stand out amongst a sea of more topping-laden menu items. Even without any additives, the Shake Shack Cheeseburger proves itself to be a worthwhile order. While there are other, more flavorful burgers on the menu, the bare-bones structure of the cheeseburger allows this fresh-tasting classic to shine brighter than a number of other sandwiches. It also proves how well Shake Shack can handle a burger that's not overwhelmed in toppings, thriving in its straightforward presentation.
4. Veggie Shack
As someone who's not a big fan of veggie burgers, I'm extremely surprised by just how delicious the Veggie Shack is. The Veggie Shack substitutes beef for a fresh combination of carrot, farro, mushroom, sweet potato, and quinoa, ground together and cooked in a thick patty form. Melted American cheese, sliced pickles, crunchy onion strings, and a slathering of ShackSauce combine to elevate the vegetable taste. As the second of Shake Shack's two vegetarian options, it's an important part of the menu's diverse offerings.
It's also the one that shocked me the most upon biting into it. The combination of ingredients blend together to create a blooming veggie flavor. It's easy to taste the mushroom and sweet potato in the patty, furthered by the additional toppings. The onion strings are a nice touch, adding both crunch and a sharp taste to the already vegetable-heavy burger.
Although the Veggie Shack may not sound like it matches everyone's tastes, I find the burger to be a perfect substitute in contrast to the restaurant's meaty offerings. The sharp, earthy taste offers an explosion of flavor unlike any other entry on the menu. It's an approach that works wonders, even convincing someone who doesn't like veggie burgers that it holds high merit.
3. ShackBurger
The defining item on the Shake Shack menu, the ShackBurger is a simplistic yet effective meal choice — and one of the best fast food burgers around. Greasy, smashed beef patties are complimented by slices of American cheese, while lettuce adds a satisfying crunch factor. The tomatoes offer a contrasting softness, while ShackSauce spread across a glistening, toasted potato bun adds even more depth to the flavor.
While the Gluten-Free ShackBurger was a serviceable substitute, the potato bun wins out in terms of overall texture. I'm satisfied with how it's toasted, procuring a careful balancing act between crumbly crunchiness and savory softness. This is further accentuated by the beef and cheese that make up the majority of its interior. Both base flavors deliver a taste that, while commonplace among Shake Shack's burgers, is sustained by the mix of ingredients therein. The veggies coupled with the tangy, mayo-based sauce are perfect compliments to the meat, further bolstering the burger's classic taste in the process.
Even though it holds all the trappings of a typical cheeseburger — with ShakeSauce added in for good measure — the ShackBurger is made unique because of how every topping comes together with the meat and cheese. I'm impressed by how much its core combination of ingredients makes the taste stand out, especially apparent thanks to a strong layer of sauce. But, even with its powerful tang, the ShackBurger is defined by its layered ingredients delivering an overall savory flavor.
2. SmokeShack
I'm a huge fan of spicy sandwiches, but even without such bias, the SmokeShack provides a memorably exquisite taste. With grease-laden patties, melted cheese, and crispy, smoked bacon, the initial ingredients are reminiscent of the restaurant's Bacon Cheeseburger. Where it differs, though, is in the sauce and spice. Diced cherry peppers and a layer of ShackSauce offer both biting spiciness and a creamy aftertaste to the already stacked burger.
What makes the SmokeShack stand out is the appropriate level of spiciness provided by the cherry peppers. The slices behave akin to little packets of concentrated heat. Juicy and bite-sized, they provide a sharp, hot explosion when bit into. The diced topping is a major contrast to the calmer flavor of the bacon and beef, whose meatiness is the perfect palette for the biting kick of the peppers. It's because of this core difference in flavoring that it all goes together so well, satiating my taste buds with a careful yet successful balancing act.
Although the level of spice may sound daunting to some cautious customers, I was enamored by just how well the SmokeShack kept the right level of flavoring. The spiciness doesn't overwhelm the rest of the burger's taste, instead giving it an appropriate kick. It compliments what already exists without overpowering the dish. Thanks to this approach, coupled with a burst of flavor from every ingredient, the SmokeShack burger is one of the greatest meals Shake Shack has to offer.
1. Shack Stack
Although I typically align myself with simpler, less overstuffed burgers, the Shack Stack's mixture of meat and veggies makes it the undeniable best burger on the restaurant's menu. Sporting a single beef patty topped with melted American cheese, the Shack Stack gets its name from what rests atop the meat: a fried portobello mushroom housing melted muenster and cheddar cheese. The addition of fresh lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce blends with the beef and mushroom, delivering a flavor more potent than any other on the menu.
I was skeptical about how well so many different ingredients would come together, especially since it seemed to be stuffed with almost every major element from previous burgers. But, when sandwiched between a crisp potato bun, the core makeup delivers a flavor that's equal parts meaty and mushroomy. It helps that the burger has a very liberal amount of cheese on it, with three different types blending together for the perfect flavor booster. Luckily, even with so much dairy, it doesn't overwhelm.
As an all-encompassing option, the Shack Stack is flavorful with every bite. My taste buds never got tired of the perfect mixture of toppings and core ingredients. It helps that the mushroom-meat combo affords the burger a soft texture bolstered by a satisfying crunch, making it easy to eat. Boasting the best parts of Shake Shack between its buns, the Shack Stack is, doubtlessly, the best burger on the menu.
Methodology
The Shake Shack burgers featured on this list were ordered using the default number of patties as featured on the restaurant's website, which was typically two patties per burger. Each patty also came equipped with a melted slice of American cheese where applicable.
Burgers are ranked based on my tasting of each product, denoting both flavor and texture as important facets of each entry. Consideration for the general customer base was also made in determining the order of each burger. Primarily, the ranking was made based on the level of quality each burger exhibited when tried and photographed for this list.