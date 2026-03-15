Every Shake Shack Burger, Ranked

There's nothing quite like a greasy burger sporting a sizzling smash patty, melted cheese, and tangy sauce. It's this combination that makes Shake Shack a quintessential burger restaurant, complete with plenty of flavorful options that tout this exact makeup. From humble beginnings as a hot dog cart in New York City, Shake Shack has expanded into a massive chain, boasting hundreds of locations nationwide. While hot dogs are where it got its start (and even where the chain continues to amaze), burgers have become its main source of pride, delivering a wide variety of delicious, meaty options.

But not all burgers are the same, with a smattering of ingredients, toppings, and presentations that are scaled at various levels. Some of the restaurant's offerings are noteworthy in their deliciousness, while others leave much to be desired in the flavor department. This list looks at the burgers on Shake Shack's menu to determine the best of the best, alongside the worst of the worst. From the layered meat of the Bacon Cheeseburger to the uniquely vegetarian approach of the 'Shroom Burger, Shake Shack has plenty of options that tout various levels of quality. Let's take a look at how the burgers measure up.