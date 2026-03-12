The Sandwich Chain That's Way Overpriced Now, According To Customers

The cost of food is an increasing concern for most Americans, as grocery and restaurant prices alike have risen considerably over the last five years. Even fast food, which was once cheap and convenient, is now the source of rage among customers who feel that the McDonald's hash browns are totally overpriced, and Five Guys is just too expensive. And unfortunately, Subway, formerly home of the Five Dollar Footlong (and one of the worst fast food breakfast sandwiches), is the major sub chain that gives you hardly any bang for your buck these days.

Over on Reddit, the original poster of a thread concerning just this topic told the story of how they were super hungry and had some time to kill, so they popped their head into a Subway to see what the prices were like. "I'm not paying literally [$14 to $18] for a sandwich that was probably baked in a dishwasher," they wrote (a bit of hyperbole never hurt anyone).

Still, most of the comments under that main post agreed, with a few also citing the conditions of many of the stores as another reason to avoid the chain. On another thread dedicated to questioning why Subway is so expensive these days, a Redditor posited that the chain's "price increases outpace inflation," while a separate user felt that Subway made a mistake in initially marketing itself as cheap, and predicted "a [shakeout] of a lot of [Subway] franchisees."