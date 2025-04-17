Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast

Fast food restaurants are often revered for fast service and convenience at any time of day. Let's be honest, we've all experienced those late night cravings and sought refuge at a 24-hour burger chain. But what about those early mornings when a sit-down breakfast isn't an option, yet you still want a delicious morning meal? Fast food chains like Burger King are here to help, but only for limited hours each morning.

The general consensus is that Burger King opens with its breakfast menu offered bright and early at 6:00 a.m. for both walk-in and drive thru customers to enjoy. The early meal options remain available for a few hours, until transitioning into the lunch and dinner menu around 10:30 a.m.. Note that the exact time may vary depending on location, but 10:30 a.m. is the national average menu swap time. Interestingly, it is sometimes possible to order lunch foods like a burger during these breakfast hours, but that will likely vary between establishments, as well.

Similar to other chains like McDonald's, who also doesn't serve all-day breakfast, Burger King swaps to the mid-day menu to reduce chaos in the kitchen and keep orders tidy. Even though a late night breakfast might hit the spot, you'll have to go home and scramble your own eggs, or opt for a burger with fries instead. But, if you're on an early drive and need a bite, Burger King's breakfast hours have you covered.