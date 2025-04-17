Here's What Time Burger King Starts And Stops Serving Breakfast
Fast food restaurants are often revered for fast service and convenience at any time of day. Let's be honest, we've all experienced those late night cravings and sought refuge at a 24-hour burger chain. But what about those early mornings when a sit-down breakfast isn't an option, yet you still want a delicious morning meal? Fast food chains like Burger King are here to help, but only for limited hours each morning.
The general consensus is that Burger King opens with its breakfast menu offered bright and early at 6:00 a.m. for both walk-in and drive thru customers to enjoy. The early meal options remain available for a few hours, until transitioning into the lunch and dinner menu around 10:30 a.m.. Note that the exact time may vary depending on location, but 10:30 a.m. is the national average menu swap time. Interestingly, it is sometimes possible to order lunch foods like a burger during these breakfast hours, but that will likely vary between establishments, as well.
Similar to other chains like McDonald's, who also doesn't serve all-day breakfast, Burger King swaps to the mid-day menu to reduce chaos in the kitchen and keep orders tidy. Even though a late night breakfast might hit the spot, you'll have to go home and scramble your own eggs, or opt for a burger with fries instead. But, if you're on an early drive and need a bite, Burger King's breakfast hours have you covered.
What's for breakfast at Burger King?
Alright, so you have from 6:00 a.m. to roughly 10:30 a.m. to order your Burger King breakfast, but what's on the menu? Compared to competitors like Chick-Fil-A and McDonald's, Burger King's menu has flown slightly under the radar, but this hasn't fazed true fans who often give BK's breakfast rave reviews.
The premiere item is the Croissan'wich — as you might expect, it's a breakfast sandwich that uses croissants for the bread — which comes in five different flavor combinations. Customers can get their Croissan'wich fully loaded with breakfast classics like eggs and bacon, or opt for the savory sandwich with chicken strips. Just note that Burger King does not use fresh cracked eggs, if that has an effect on your breakfast choices. The early morning menu also features biscuit sandwiches, breakfast burritos, french toast sticks, and potato bites as a breakfast side. After 10:30 a.m., however, Burger King goes back to serving its signature Whoppers, chicken, and fish sandwiches late into the night.
If these breakfast items are making your mouth water, make sure you drive thru during the right hours so you don't miss out on the breakfast treats. Remember to be an extra patient customer and give Burger King workers a bit of grace around 10:30 a.m. as menus are switched for the day. Also, keep in mind that employees don't set the menu schedule, they simply enforce it — if you missed BK breakfast this time around, be sure to set an alarm next time!