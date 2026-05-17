64 Years Ago, This Beloved Mexican Chain Opened Its Doors

In 1962, an American entrepreneur decided to take a chance on selling a type of handheld meal that many of his compatriots at the time barely even recognized: tacos. The middle of the 20th century saw automobiles turn from a luxury to a middle-class necessity, and driving became more than just a means of transportation but rather an entire culture. Drive-ins and fast food restaurants were popping up around the country, but most were serving hamburgers. Glen Bell wanted to stand out from his competitors, so combining his favorite Mexican snack with his last name, he created Taco Bell.

The first Taco Bell location in Downey, California, was almost unrecognizable from the modern iterations. This was decades before the chain adopted its contemporary purple theming. The original Taco Bell was designed in the Spanish mission style, which was common in California and the Southwestern United States. There was even a real bell over the tiled roof verandah that welcomed the first customers. Back in 1962, most diners would still pronounce tacos "tay-kohs," and Taco Bell served as a foray into uncharted territory that felt safe for many non-Latino Americans living in a very culturally segregated society.

It was a risky choice, but Glen Bell was passionate about tacos and thought other Americans would be, too, if they just gave them a try. Sixty-four years later, not only have Taco Tuesdays become a regular part of the American diet, but Taco Bell has become many Americans' first taste of Mexican cuisine and can be found in many parts of the world. It is also one of the most affordable Mexican dining options, compared to other Mexican restaurant chains that can feel overpriced. It all started with a crunchy taco, the original Taco Bell menu item still found on menus today.