This Fast Food Chain Is Underrated, According To Customers

While customers approach some chains with a healthy dose of wariness, others receive loud praise, like Chick-fil-A, which is not only lauded for its quality ingredients, but for its terrific service, too. Then there are all those fast food joints in between, which might make exemplary food but don't get enough acclaim, like Arby's. Well, customers have started to take notice of this vastly unsung one-stop shop for meaty sandwiches and satisfying sides.

"I think Arby's is underrated and overhated," a Reddit user stated boldly. "Arby's is most consistent in that every item on the menu is at least good," another user responded. A separate commenter suggested that people are stuck on the Arby's of the 1990s, when the food was perhaps of lesser quality. But, they said, the chain has fixed this in the past decade, becoming "one of the best fast food chains for both quality and value."

This overarching "Arby's is underrated" sentiment is repeated all over social media, where folks have praised the chain for everything from its ability to handle catering big events to the consistently fresh quality of its food. "I love [Arby's]. Honestly, no other ... chain even comes close," one Facebook user wrote. "And its not like they only have ... [two or three] good things. Pretty much EVERYthing on their menu slaps."