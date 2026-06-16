This Fast Food Chain Is Underrated, According To Customers
While customers approach some chains with a healthy dose of wariness, others receive loud praise, like Chick-fil-A, which is not only lauded for its quality ingredients, but for its terrific service, too. Then there are all those fast food joints in between, which might make exemplary food but don't get enough acclaim, like Arby's. Well, customers have started to take notice of this vastly unsung one-stop shop for meaty sandwiches and satisfying sides.
"I think Arby's is underrated and overhated," a Reddit user stated boldly. "Arby's is most consistent in that every item on the menu is at least good," another user responded. A separate commenter suggested that people are stuck on the Arby's of the 1990s, when the food was perhaps of lesser quality. But, they said, the chain has fixed this in the past decade, becoming "one of the best fast food chains for both quality and value."
This overarching "Arby's is underrated" sentiment is repeated all over social media, where folks have praised the chain for everything from its ability to handle catering big events to the consistently fresh quality of its food. "I love [Arby's]. Honestly, no other ... chain even comes close," one Facebook user wrote. "And its not like they only have ... [two or three] good things. Pretty much EVERYthing on their menu slaps."
Fans are championing Arby's most underrated menu items
The Arby's menu is fairly comprehensive, with dozens of individual options, including everything from slow-roasted beef and barbecue sandwiches to chicken, burgers, sliders, and plenty of fried snacks. And while it might be underrated on the whole, there are definitely specific items that fly under the radar and don't get the praise they deserve.
One such item is an overlooked side. Plenty of chains offer curly fries, but according to one Redditor, Arby's "crinkle cut fries are, arguably, the best fast food fries in the game today." On the topic of spuds, Arby's potato cakes also don't get enough attention, which is a real shame, because the chain even went to the trouble of putting them on the permanent menu in 2025.
And while it's possible to get some pretty great Reuben sandwiches in America, Arby's has also quietly put out one of the best, dare we say, across the entire chain restaurant landscape. As one Reddit user wrote, "Most underrated fast food in existence, and the Reuben is spectacular." Another massively overlooked sandwich on the menu is the gyros, which might not be the most traditional, but have something of a cult following among fans, with one Redditor ranking them among the best stand-alone foods you can get in a drive-thru and giving them five "forks" (presumably out of five).