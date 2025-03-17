Why Does Everyone Seem To Hate Arby's? Inside The Fast Food Chain's Controversy

Arby's, owned by Inspire Brands, is one of the largest sandwich chains in the United States. The restaurant opened in 1964, and is well known for items like seasoned curly fries, iconic sauces like Horsey sauce and Arby's Sauce, and, of course, "Premium Angus Beef" – a labeling loophole many restaurants use to trick customers' minds. Although it has over 3,000 restaurants, many of its locations don't have extremely favorable ratings from customers. Comments that range from cold food to poor service to finding hair in their orders are not uncommon feedback from displeased Arby's visitors. Geotagged Twitter data collected by The Daring Kitchen once found that four states, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Arkansas, all claimed Arby's was the "most hated" fast food joint amongst residents (via WFLA). Luckily, the world's largest Arby's location resides in a state further east.

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion, is seems that many share a dislike for Arby's — and the fast food chain's unforgettable Jamocha milkshake doesn't seem to be enough to win people over. But what would make so many people loathe this fast food restaurant? Well, Arby's claims to have the meats, but it also has an abundance of controversies.