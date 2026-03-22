What Happens With McDonald's Leftover Food?

Reducing food waste and addressing global hunger have become big topics. In the United States, 30 to 40% of our total food supply is discarded uneaten (per USDA), but many U.S. companies are making strides to divert usable food from going to landfills when possible. For instance, Costco sends its unsold produce to farms and waste facilities for repurposing and donates edible but unsellable items to food banks for redistribution. It's actually become illegal for commercial retailers to throw away food in some states.

But what does global fast-food giant McDonald's do with its leftovers? Operating more than 44,000 restaurants in over 100 countries gives McDonald's massive potential for discarded ingredients and uneaten menu items.

But the question of how excess food is disposed of among locations doesn't have an entirely clear-cut answer. "There are thousands of McDonald's restaurants in over 100 countries. This means that donating food or supplies isn't always straightforward," the McDonald's corporate website states. The company declares it works with partner organizations, like Food Donation Connection and The Global FoodBanking Network, and, along with franchisees and suppliers, has "taken steps to help reduce food going to waste by redistributing it to people in need" (per McDonald's). Specifically, McDonald's works "with restaurants (both Company and Franchisee owned and operated) and our supply chain to donate meals and excess ingredients to families in need," per the McDonald's corporate website.

The true, bottom-line answer, though, seems to be that food waste disposal varies from one McDonald's location to another. A defined, overarching policy doesn't seem to exist governing the practice, and the ifs and hows of donating seem to be largely left up to individual franchisees.