10 Olive Garden Hidden Gems You Should Order

Stepping into an Olive Garden can feel like entering a bygone era, an age when casual dining was all the rage and dinner for a family of four could run you a whopping $20, not including tax and tip. While times, and prices, may have changed, the enduring appeal of a restaurant that claims, "When you're here you're family" hasn't; as competitors like Bennigans and other Italian chains like Maccaroni Grill have declined or closed altogether, Olive Garden remains one of the most popular chains in the country.

But just because it's a crowd favorite with a name that conjures Pavlovian images of soft, pillowy breadsticks by the dozen doesn't mean there aren't still hidden gems left to uncover. While chicken parmesan, the Tour of Italy, and carbonara remain some of the restaurant's most-ordered dishes, and are so popular they're often featured on the cover of the menu, it's worth going down the rabbit hole to learn some of the best-kept secrets that this budget-friendly Italian chain has to offer. Some of these substitutions and additions may add a surcharge to your bill, but that's a small price to pay (literally) to have it exactly how you want it.