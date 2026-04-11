If You're On A Budget, These 8 Italian Chain Restaurants Are For You

Italian restaurants are some of the most popular eateries across America. The industry was set to hit $112 billion in revenue growth in 2025, per NAICS, with restaurants like Olive Garden leading the way. That kind of growth might be surprising as inflation drives up food prices, but for many customers, dining out just means finding the best value for something tasty.

And value doesn't just mean getting the most food for the lowest price, although that is part of it. Instead, many customers are looking for a better overall experience, not just discounts. Better dining experiences often include having more ways to order, like in-store kiosks or phone apps, better food quality, loyalty programs, and take-out or delivery options.

If you're a fan of pasta, one of Italy's most iconic exports, these Italian chain restaurants can satisfy a growling belly without emptying your wallet. And the next time you want to try one of these classic Italian dishes, check out this list of 100 Italian words and phrases before you go. It can help you find what you'll like on the menu, while avoiding these common ordering mistakes. Prices may vary based on your location.