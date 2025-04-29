13 Discontinued Olive Garden Menu Items We May Never See Again

Everyone has their favorite dish when it comes to restaurants as long-standing as Olive Garden. Some have their go-to rich and cheesy pasta meal like Alfredo or lasagna, while others stay for the endless salad and breadsticks. This chain is a staple for special occasions and weeknight dinners, for sure. Nothing lasts forever, however, and many Olive Garden patrons have faced the heartbreak — or at least disappointment — of a favorite item being discontinued.

Some menu options from Olive Garden simply didn't make the long-term cut, whether due to low sales, pandemic-related changes, or unpopularity. There have also been major menu shifts, and Olive Garden has even adjusted the way dishes are presented to the public. Saddened customers have sparked petitions, and several dishes inspired copycat recipes for people to try at home. Let's look at 13 once tasty offerings you can no longer find on O.G.'s menu.