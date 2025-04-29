13 Discontinued Olive Garden Menu Items We May Never See Again
Everyone has their favorite dish when it comes to restaurants as long-standing as Olive Garden. Some have their go-to rich and cheesy pasta meal like Alfredo or lasagna, while others stay for the endless salad and breadsticks. This chain is a staple for special occasions and weeknight dinners, for sure. Nothing lasts forever, however, and many Olive Garden patrons have faced the heartbreak — or at least disappointment — of a favorite item being discontinued.
Some menu options from Olive Garden simply didn't make the long-term cut, whether due to low sales, pandemic-related changes, or unpopularity. There have also been major menu shifts, and Olive Garden has even adjusted the way dishes are presented to the public. Saddened customers have sparked petitions, and several dishes inspired copycat recipes for people to try at home. Let's look at 13 once tasty offerings you can no longer find on O.G.'s menu.
Spaghetti Pie
Spaghetti Pie was reminiscent of hearty comfort food. It was served by the (super large) slice and came in two variations: topped with meatballs and marinara sauce or, if you prefer, a rich seven-cheese Alfredo sauce. This recipe, which involves mixing leftover pasta with eggs and baking until golden brown, may seem like an American invention, but it has its roots in Italy. It's common practice in many parts of Italy to mix leftover pasta with cream, butter, eggs, and cheese — and bake to create a leftover-filled frittata.
While this was an exciting menu drop in 2016, despite its rustic feel and hearty helpings, it was removed from the menu less than a year later. Some of the more homestyle items were removed in an effort to make the menu look more upscale while still offering affordable prices. Though nothing beats ordering from the Olive Garden menu, there are many recipes online that provide a close copycat for this dish.
Ravioli Di Portobello
A huge hit for the vegetarian crowd, this mushroom-stuffed pasta dish was a favorite of many Olive Garden frequenters. Al dente ravioli was filled with an earthy mushroom blend and topped with a smoky, cheesy sun-dried tomato sauce that had people coming in droves. However, in 2023, a few years after its inception, this dish was altered and replaced with another mushroom-filled ravioli topped with a completely different cream-based sauce.
Fans were upset at the change, stating that the new sauce made it too similar to many other pasta dishes on the menu. According to reviews, the new Alfredo-style version of the sauce is missing the bright flavors of the tomato and leaves customers craving the original dish. There is also speculation that the mushroom filling was altered to include less expensive mushrooms due to a restaurant-wide menu shift. Despite complaints, there are no signs that the original version will return.
Shrimp Scampi Fritta
Shrimp Scampi Fritta combines a zesty, peppery seafood sauce with a lightly fried crunch. Truly the best of both worlds for those who love a classic Italian scampi but also love the texture of fried seafood. The lightly spiced shrimp could be served with dipping sauce as an appetizer, or as a complement to pasta or on top of a fresh salad for a more filling entrée.
A contemporary take on an Italian seafood classic, this dish was announced as limited edition in 2012. Although Olive Garden did their best to hype up the crispy crustaceans, they simply did not sell well and were gone from the menu shortly thereafter. While this is one of the less popular items on this curated list, some super fans still protest its disappearance in online forums. You can try to recreate this dish by craftily using Olive Garden leftovers.
Chicken Giardino
Zesty, fresh, and full of flavor, Chicken Giardino was another dish people were sad to see make a grand exit. It was introduced in 2017 as part of the "Taste of the Mediterranean" section of the menu, which included lighter options. This bright summer dish was packed with seasonal vegetables like peppers, peas, zucchini, and squash. These were paired with chicken breast and ribbony pappardelle pasta, all bathed in a zesty lemon sauce.
It was a perfect dish for the warmer seasons, which sated customers without being too heavy. When it quietly vanished from the menu sometime before 2018, home chefs tried to come up with copycat recipes, but nothing has come close to the original. Not only is fresh produce difficult for many to secure, but even the finest home cooks have had trouble replicating the sauce. Unfortunately, there are no replacements that come close to this selection on the menu currently.
Venetian Apricot Chicken
A highlight of the "Lighter Venetian Fare" menu that was released in 2012, Venetian Apricot Chicken was summery, citrusy, and low-cal. Like a breath of fresh air among a sea of cream-based sauces, this was a favorite that went to the wayside. Swapping pasta out for veggies like asparagus and tomatoes, patrons sang its praises as a lighter alternative to the decadent pasta options that left many people feeling overly full.
This dish featured well-seasoned chicken breast in a tangy and sweet apricot sauce and was great for folks who were looking for more health-conscious choices. The "Lighter Venetian Fare" section of the menu has slowly withered, taking with it many tasty dishes folks didn't have to feel guilty about. Since the menu is seen by many as lacking vegetable-forward meals, its absence stands out. If you're missing this option in the restaurant itself, there are several recipes available online so that you can create it at home.
Giant Stuffed Shells
To see this one taken off the menu was viewed as a true crime by many Olive Garden lovers. Fist-sized pasta shells filled to the brim with cheese, sauce, and meat; what's not to love? The cheese mixture, which was a mix of ricotta and herbs like oregano and thyme, was balanced by the tang and brightness of the fresh marinara sauce that coated each shell. The size of the pasta coupled with a decadent meat sauce made this a full meal on its own. The Giant Stuffed Shells were added as part of the "Giant Italian Classics" menu in 2019.
Sadly, this nostalgic delicacy went the way of the rest of the aforementioned dishes in 2022 and can no longer be found on the menu. Some past and present Olive Garden employees have stated that the dish was lacking in presentation and was sometimes served cold in the middle, resulting in its elimination from the regular menu. Home cooks have found that this recipe is one of the easiest to recreate, and there are many recipe options to be found online featuring a variety of fillings and sauces.
Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta
The loss of this appetizer really hit the cheese lovers hard. This gooey, bubbly blend of four cheeses was a carb-lover's dream. The bowl of melted Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, and Romano cheeses was served with crispy garlic bread perfect for dipping. Fondue was a huge restaurant craze around the time this item was introduced — restaurants were serving cheese fondue, chocolate fondue, and even gravy fondue, so Olive Garden added their own unique Italian take.
While a simple dish like this would seem to stand the test of time, it is unfortunately nowhere to be found on the current Olive Garden menu. Some fans have requested it from the kitchen even though it's off the menu, figuring that the chefs probably have the cheese on hand, but they are usually denied the bowl of molten cheese due to its complex preparation. In a long lineup of cheese-centered meals, this one unfortunately struck out.
Braised Beef With Tortellini
Pillowy cheese-stuffed tortellini. Melt-in-your-mouth braised beef. Creamy, earthy sauce to top it all off. This dish was a Tuscan dream that could be found right down the block. Fancy enough to feel upscale while filling enough to feel like comfort food. This was something different for those looking to stray from the traditional pasta-and-marinara path. People loved ordering this dinner so they could have upscale food without having to make it themselves.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Olive Garden was forced to make massive menu cuts to allow for staff and ingredient shortages, so braised beef tortellini was axed. Unlike the other dishes on this list, braised beef lovers have a chance to respite from their grieving this dish: As recently as December of 2024, some locations have begun offering this dish once again. If it's not for sale at your local chain yet, keep an eye out, as many restaurants in the chain have started adding this entrée back to the menu.
Garlic Herb Chicken Con Broccoli
The ingredients of Garlic Herb Chicken Con Broccoli – chicken, broccoli, and pasta – may seem fairly simple. After all, these three combined are a staple in many Italian dishes. But the sauce – a combination of garlic, rosemary, and other herbs in the buttery cream sauce are key. The chicken is marinated in a garlic rosemary blend, and the fragrant sauce brings the whole dish together. The juicy chicken balances the al dente pasta, and the perfect combo of flavors is satisfying without being too overwhelming.
Although this meal was truly a simple pleasure, higher-ups at O.G. deemed it too simple. Reports from online forums state that execs found the dish to be too basic in a time when Olive Garden was trying to branch out and expand its culinary offerings. Other dishes like the spicy Calabrian sandwich went the same route as the Chicken Con Broccoli. Patrons said goodbye to this pasta dish in early 2021.
Parmesan Crusted Tilapia
While seafood may not be your first choice when going to a restaurant known for its towering pasta dishes and carb-heavy appetizers, this fish dish was pretty popular when it hit the menu in 2016. The fresh white fish was crusted in a Parmesan and breadcrumb mixture and baked until it was golden-brown and crispy. To accompany the fish, a buttery lemon sauce was served to complete the summery flavor profile. The crust gave the meal a satisfying crunch, and it was a welcome alternative for people who were getting tired of pasta. It was usually served with steamed broccoli or another fresh veggie as well.
The Tilapia was scrapped more recently, sometime during 2023. Since its disappearance, Olive Garden has strayed from keeping some fish-centered meals in rotation. Fans of the Tilapia were disappointed, as similar dishes found in other restaurants do not offer the economic price that Olive Garden once provided.
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo
People have been up in arms about most dishes that have vanished from O.G.'s menu, but folks were particularly devastated when the curtain closed on this aromatic steak pasta. Upon ordering this fan-favorite, on your plate you could find perfectly-grilled steak on a bed of fettuccine alfredo topped with pungent Gorgonzola and a rich balsamic glaze. With this tangy, indulgent combination of flavors, and Alfredo being Olive Garden's most popular dish, it's no wonder that people were so sad to see it leave the menu. The steak gave a high-class feel to an affordable restaurant chain that fans thought had a unique flavor.
The Steak Gorgonzola was removed, along with the Stuffed Chicken Marsala, in 2020 during menu alterations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. People were so upset that there was a Change.org petition circulating just to bring the dish back — unfortunately, to no avail. Until December of 2024 when the chain hinted at bringing back Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo.
Sausage and Peppers Rustica
Fans of Olive Garden have experienced an emotional roller coaster when it comes to this meal. The dish was introduced, then removed from the menu, then reintroduced, only to be once again cut from the "mains" section once again, and this time for good. Sausage and Peppers Rustica had all the makings of a classic, rustic Italian dish. Tender sausage and bright red peppers were slow-cooked to perfection, then served over pasta with mozzarella and marinara sauce. If you like things a little spicy, there was just the right amount of heat coming from the sauce and sausage. The flavorful peppers and creamy cheese balanced out the slight spice nicely for a well-rounded traditional dish.
Sausage and Peppers Rustica was first moved to the "2 for $25" section of the menu, and then was removed entirely. While the specific dish is no longer available, some restaurant-goers have figured out how to doctor up assorted dishes, like adding Italian sausage to the make-your-own pasta to create something similar.
Stuffed Chicken Marsala
Getting bored of traditional takes on the same Italian classics? Olive Garden had you covered. Not only did this Marsala feature moist, perfectly-cooked chicken, but that chicken was stuffed with Parmesan, mozzarella, and other cheeses, as well as sun-dried tomatoes. The bright tanginess of the veggies and creaminess of the cheese was completed by a silky brown Marsala sauce that the entire dish was doused in.
This beloved menu item fell victim to changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and remains one of the most requested dishes since its removal. Olive Garden's traditional Marsala is slightly different from the Americanized Marsala sauce you may have tried before, as it's richer with an earthy flavor. If you've had Chicken Marsala, you definitely haven't enjoyed it like this. The description has your mouth watering, right? Unfortunately, Stuffed Chicken Marsala hasn't been on the Olive Garden menu since 2020. And there's no indication it'll return.