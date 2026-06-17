'90s Kids Will Remember This Italian Restaurant Chain Where Customers Could Draw On Tables

When I was a kid, the pinnacle of casual Italian cuisine, according to my young palate, was the Olive Garden. Then one day, I was taken to another Italian restaurant that changed my opinion on the matter. This new place felt like stepping into the Italy pavilion at Epcot Center — fancy, authentic-ish, and still approachable to the Nickelodeon crowd. The best part was that I was given crayons and could draw on the table, which was loads of fun in a time before smartphones and tablets. I'm talking, of course, of Romano's Macaroni Grill, the epitome of fancy Italian dining for many '90s kids in the USA.

And I'm not the only millennial who remembers this place fondly. One Redditor recalled "playing drawing games with family members on the [crayon-friendly] tables." Those tables were covered with white butcher paper, and the servers would usually write their names on it. They felt like a big-kid upgrade from the immature (to us) coloring placemats we were given at other restaurants, and playing tic-tac-toe or hangman on them made time fly while waiting for our food, even as I got older.

While some on Reddit remember this place as just being a notch above the competition, and even I can't exactly recall any specific entree, many '90s kids wax nostalgic about the bread (including me). The same Redditor commented that they "remember the amazing [fresh-out-of-the-oven] bread." Another Redditor reminisced about "the bread there being absolutely amazing." The chain's crusty peasant bread was perfumed with fresh rosemary, sprinkled with flaked salt, and made many of us momentarily forget about unlimited breadsticks. Alas, this '90s mainstay seems to be going extinct.