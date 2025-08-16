You Can Order Italian Soda At Olive Garden. Here's How
The Olive Garden might not be the most traditional Italian cuisine (its Zuppa Toscana is a prime example), but what it does, it does well. Whether you're a first-timer trying the Reddit-approved Alfredo dish or a seasoned Gardenista who knows all about the differences between the OG's two chocolate cakes, there is something for everyone on this restaurant chain's menu. But did you know there is even more to love off-menu, too? You can actually order an Italian soda, which the Olive Garden used to officially sell, but which isn't included on the list of non-alcoholic beverages any longer. Just order a glass of ice filled about three-fourths of the way with club soda, a few shots of fruit syrup, and optional cream if you want to make it a cream soda (savvy waiters or bartenders will know what you're about and may recognize the hack). Bellissimo!
It gets even better, though. The Olive Garden carries multiple flavors of syrups, like peach, raspberry, strawberry, and mango, and you can ask your waiter or the bartender what flavors they carry at your specific location. If you like your Italian sodas sweeter, too, you can also swap out the club soda for Sprite.
More off-menu ideas to love at Olive Garden
Aside from the Italian soda hack, Olive Garden is actually very accommodating when it comes to customer requests, so don't be afraid to speak up and ask for dishes or combos that aren't on the menu at all. For example, if you're craving chicken parmesan, but don't fancy having to slurp noodles in front of your dinner date, you could substitute mashed potatoes. And if you were worried about getting red marinara on your white shirt, you could also swap in the marsala sauce to top your chicken cutlet and mashed taters.
Another fantastic option if one person wants pizza is for them to order the Kids Pizza, which can then be customized with just about anything in the restaurant. The only thing is, you (an adult) likely won't be able to order it in-restaurant without a child present, but you can order it online and then add in your swaps under the Special Instructions section. So if you wanted to trade the marinara for alfredo sauce, and add chicken to the pepperoni, as well as some spinach to make a beautiful, individual-sized white pizza, Olive Garden is where you can do it. And even better, the children's pizza is only $6.99 (though this varies by location and you may be up-charged for the modifications), and it includes a side and a drink.