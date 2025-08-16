You Can Order Italian Soda At Olive Garden. Here's How

The Olive Garden might not be the most traditional Italian cuisine (its Zuppa Toscana is a prime example), but what it does, it does well. Whether you're a first-timer trying the Reddit-approved Alfredo dish or a seasoned Gardenista who knows all about the differences between the OG's two chocolate cakes, there is something for everyone on this restaurant chain's menu. But did you know there is even more to love off-menu, too? You can actually order an Italian soda, which the Olive Garden used to officially sell, but which isn't included on the list of non-alcoholic beverages any longer. Just order a glass of ice filled about three-fourths of the way with club soda, a few shots of fruit syrup, and optional cream if you want to make it a cream soda (savvy waiters or bartenders will know what you're about and may recognize the hack). Bellissimo!

It gets even better, though. The Olive Garden carries multiple flavors of syrups, like peach, raspberry, strawberry, and mango, and you can ask your waiter or the bartender what flavors they carry at your specific location. If you like your Italian sodas sweeter, too, you can also swap out the club soda for Sprite.