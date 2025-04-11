Are Olive Garden Soups Made Fresh In-House?

Some of Olive Garden's soup choices may not be traditional Italian fare, but they are beloved by first-timers and regulars alike. Customers can even order Olive Garden's soup by the half-gallon through the restaurant's catering menu — whether or not you're actually entertaining or just enjoying a large batch of your favorite dish is up to your discretion. However tasty and beloved these signature soups are, one question remains: Are they made fresh in-house? Technically, yes.

Some restaurants receive shipments of frozen food items that are then reheated, plated, and served to customers, but each Olive Garden kitchen does make its soups in-house. "At Olive Garden, our soup and sauce masters craft their dishes by hand and from scratch," reads the description box of a YouTube video shared by the chain. However, there's more to the story.

The video showcases Olive Garden soup master Carlos Weston preparing the first course, then ladling it from a small pot into a dish, ready for a customer to enjoy. But this is likely not how each dish is crafted. One user in the comments raised concerns about the authenticity of the video, claiming that they fished a small piece of plastic out of their soup. The restaurant then clarified, "We make our soups from scratch every morning and bag them [in plastic] to keep [them] fresh." Then, the restaurant serves them "throughout the day."