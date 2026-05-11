Dip Olive Garden Breadsticks In This Combo And You'll Never Eat Them Any Other Way
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You know what's better than Olive Garden's iconic breadsticks? Finding new ways to enjoy those carb-filled batons of deliciousness. Luckily, one enterprising diner decided to share their preferred way of eating the unlimited offering: by dipping them first in a side of the chain's Italian dressing, then rolling them in a plate of grated Romano cheese. If you're worried about running low on the dairy, don't be: The servers can provide an unlimited supply of the good stuff.
Now, Olive Garden already offers several delicious dipping sauces — including Alfredo, Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, and a meat-filled option made with pan-seared beef and Italian sausage — but this hack provides a refreshing alternative. Most Italian dressing recipes include some combination of vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, and dried oregano or parsley; Olive Garden's version — which you can actually pick up at Target — is distinct because it's also a tad bit sweet. Tangy, herbaceous, and just slightly sugary, the dressing provides a zippy yet dynamic counterpoint to the bread, and the acidity marries beautifully with the saltiness of the Romano cheese. Plus, if you prefer, you can also order the low-fat version of the dressing or opt for plain ol' oil and vinegar — both will still act as a tasty glue for all that grated dairy.
More ways to reinvent Olive Garden's breadsticks
There are plenty of ways to customize your breadsticks at Olive Garden; all you need to bring to the table is a little creativity and your appetite. For instance, if you're a fan of stuffed-crust pizza, try hollowing out your breadstick with a knife and stuffing the Romano cheese inside; pair it with the chain's Marinara, and voilà — your feast awaits. If you lean toward the fiery side, ask for a cup of the spicy ranch that comes with the Calamari — it'll give your makeshift pizza logs a bit of a kick.
Did you know that Olive Garden used to serve Breadstick Sandwiches? It's true — and while they were quietly phased out sometime in the early 2020s, there's nothing stopping you from recreating the magic yourself. Simply slice your breadstick in half and stuff it with whatever you desire. Order the Shrimp Scampi and spoon out some of the garlic-sauteed seafood to make a buttery, bite-sized lobster roll alternative, or nestle in the Fried Mozzarella for a deep-fried, carb-on-carb take on a grilled cheese.
Want to repurpose the breadsticks beyond the basket? Turn them into the ultimate salad topper by cutting them up at the table, or transform them into crunchy croutons at home by popping leftovers in the oven. You could even take a cue from Reddit and elevate them to sweet new heights by ordering them plain and then coating them with a mix of cinnamon and icing sugar for a sugary treat.