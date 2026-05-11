Dip Olive Garden Breadsticks In This Combo And You'll Never Eat Them Any Other Way

There are plenty of ways to customize your breadsticks at Olive Garden; all you need to bring to the table is a little creativity and your appetite. For instance, if you're a fan of stuffed-crust pizza, try hollowing out your breadstick with a knife and stuffing the Romano cheese inside; pair it with the chain's Marinara, and voilà — your feast awaits. If you lean toward the fiery side, ask for a cup of the spicy ranch that comes with the Calamari — it'll give your makeshift pizza logs a bit of a kick.

Did you know that Olive Garden used to serve Breadstick Sandwiches? It's true — and while they were quietly phased out sometime in the early 2020s, there's nothing stopping you from recreating the magic yourself. Simply slice your breadstick in half and stuff it with whatever you desire. Order the Shrimp Scampi and spoon out some of the garlic-sauteed seafood to make a buttery, bite-sized lobster roll alternative, or nestle in the Fried Mozzarella for a deep-fried, carb-on-carb take on a grilled cheese.

Want to repurpose the breadsticks beyond the basket? Turn them into the ultimate salad topper by cutting them up at the table, or transform them into crunchy croutons at home by popping leftovers in the oven. You could even take a cue from Reddit and elevate them to sweet new heights by ordering them plain and then coating them with a mix of cinnamon and icing sugar for a sugary treat.