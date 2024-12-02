Olive Garden Is Bringing 2 Luxurious Dishes Back To Its Menus
It is a happy holiday indeed for Olive Garden lovers, as the chain has revealed that two fan favorite dishes are returning to restaurants nationwide: Stuffed Chicken Marsala and Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo. Beginning on December 2, 2024, customers will be able to order both of these popular entrees that have been away from menus for far too long.
Starting at $20.99, the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo comes with six ounces of grilled sirloin tips on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo, tossed with spinach and gorgonzola blue cheese and topped with sun dried tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle. Starting at $19.99, the Chicken Marsala is stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun dried tomatoes, covered in a Marsala mushroom sauce, and served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Both of these returning entrees were discontinued during the pandemic to simplify menu options for Olive Garden customers and employees alike. The beloved steak and chicken dishes will, of course, come with the iconic Olive Garden breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad. As of the time of publication, there is no specified end date for these two offerings, which gives fans the hope that the popular entrees are here to stay for good.
Both of these fan favorite dishes were sorely missed
Olive Garden has received non-stop feedback ever since the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo and Stuffed Chicken Marsala went away. In an email correspondence with Food Republic, a spokesperson revealed, "Guests contact Olive Garden every day asking to bring these items back." One dedicated fan even started a Change.org petition to bring back the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo, writing, "I feel like I've lost a part of me knowing I'll never [be] able to taste its deliciousness ever again."
Fortunately, the chain has been hard at work in order to fine-tune these two dishes, without causing too much hassle for kitchen staff. Ricardo Cardenas, CEO of Olive Garden's parent company Darden Restaurants, told CBS News, "Both have been recast with higher-quality ingredients and easier execution for their restaurant teams." Olive Garden hopes that this will improve customer satisfaction and drive up sales.
Make sure to order the best drink pairing to complement creamy chicken Marsala when you head to Olive Garden next.