Olive Garden Is Bringing 2 Luxurious Dishes Back To Its Menus

It is a happy holiday indeed for Olive Garden lovers, as the chain has revealed that two fan favorite dishes are returning to restaurants nationwide: Stuffed Chicken Marsala and Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo. Beginning on December 2, 2024, customers will be able to order both of these popular entrees that have been away from menus for far too long.

Starting at $20.99, the Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo comes with six ounces of grilled sirloin tips on a bed of fettuccine Alfredo, tossed with spinach and gorgonzola blue cheese and topped with sun dried tomatoes and a balsamic drizzle. Starting at $19.99, the Chicken Marsala is stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun dried tomatoes, covered in a Marsala mushroom sauce, and served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Both of these returning entrees were discontinued during the pandemic to simplify menu options for Olive Garden customers and employees alike. The beloved steak and chicken dishes will, of course, come with the iconic Olive Garden breadsticks and a choice of soup or salad. As of the time of publication, there is no specified end date for these two offerings, which gives fans the hope that the popular entrees are here to stay for good.