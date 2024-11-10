You Can Order Olive Garden's Soup By The Half-Gallon. Here's How
If you can't get enough Olive Garden, you're not alone — the franchise is number-one among Italian restaurant chains in the United States in terms of sales, per Statista. If Olive Garden is a favorite dinner spot for your family, did you know you can skip the sit-down experience and order family-sized portions to-go? This includes Olive Garden's famous soups, which are available in half-gallon and gallon sizes for takeout orders. All you have to do is place your order from the restaurant's catering menu or family-style meals menu (the prices and portion sizes are the same either way, roughly $19 for a half-gallon and $31 for a full gallon, depending on your location).
Opting for some in-home Olive Garden can be enticing for various reasons. There's the convenience factor — if you're busy, you can grab the family-sized dinner on your way home from work. It also circumvents the potential stress that sometimes comes with taking a large family and young kids to a restaurant. It provides plenty of leftovers too — if you're just eating for one, your large container of soup offers many servings. And it's a money saver: When you combine drinks, appetizers, entrees, and tip, it can get pricey to take your entire family out to eat. By picking up a container of soup and perhaps some breadsticks and additional to-go items at Olive Garden, you can satisfy your household's Italian food cravings with very little hassle and without breaking the bank.
Out the door with soup and more
All four of Olive Garden's soups are available in the large takeout portions: the Chicken & Gnocchi, Pasta e Fagioli, Minestrone, and Zuppa Toscana. If you're fond of Olive Garden's popular "Never-Ending Soup or Salad and Breadsticks" promotion, you can further add family-sized salad and breadsticks to your takeout order and re-create that meal deal in your own dining room. A large salad portion that serves six people and includes 12 breadsticks is roughly $25, depending on your location.
Olive Garden also offers family meal bundles that include entrees like lasagna, chicken parmigiana, shrimp scampi, and options for takeout appetizers, large dipping sauces, pans of extra toppings like grilled chicken and Italian meatballs, and desserts.
There's additionally a Create Your Own Pasta Station on the catering menu that features the chain's most popular pasta dishes, as well as toppings, sauces, salad, and breadsticks. So, whether you're looking to feed your family with ease or you're in the market to serve guests at a corporate event or other gathering, America's favorite Italian chain has you covered.