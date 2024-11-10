You Can Order Olive Garden's Soup By The Half-Gallon. Here's How

If you can't get enough Olive Garden, you're not alone — the franchise is number-one among Italian restaurant chains in the United States in terms of sales, per Statista. If Olive Garden is a favorite dinner spot for your family, did you know you can skip the sit-down experience and order family-sized portions to-go? This includes Olive Garden's famous soups, which are available in half-gallon and gallon sizes for takeout orders. All you have to do is place your order from the restaurant's catering menu or family-style meals menu (the prices and portion sizes are the same either way, roughly $19 for a half-gallon and $31 for a full gallon, depending on your location).

Opting for some in-home Olive Garden can be enticing for various reasons. There's the convenience factor — if you're busy, you can grab the family-sized dinner on your way home from work. It also circumvents the potential stress that sometimes comes with taking a large family and young kids to a restaurant. It provides plenty of leftovers too — if you're just eating for one, your large container of soup offers many servings. And it's a money saver: When you combine drinks, appetizers, entrees, and tip, it can get pricey to take your entire family out to eat. By picking up a container of soup and perhaps some breadsticks and additional to-go items at Olive Garden, you can satisfy your household's Italian food cravings with very little hassle and without breaking the bank.