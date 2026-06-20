4th of July American Flag Cake Recipe

The 4th of July is one of the best holidays for making color-themed desserts. Combinations of red, white, and blue can show up in pies, cookies, ice cream, and of course ... cake. I have eaten my fair share of 4th of July American flag cakes over the years, but most of them were dry and prepared from box mixes and purchased tubs of frosting or Cool Whip. If you want to wow your July 4th crowd this year with a truly festive-looking AND tasting dessert, this flag cake recipe is for you. Tender vanilla cake with a hint of almond and swirls of red and blue is topped with a silky white chocolate and mascarpone icing and decorated with summer-ripe blueberries and raspberries. I based this recipe on my favorite white velvet cake, which has a tender crumb and literally melts in your mouth with each bite. And the icing is so good, you might want to put it on every cake, no matter what time of year. The combination of the tangy mascarpone and the buttery white chocolate is sublime with the fresh berries.

What I love about this cake is that it is great served straight from the icebox or at room temperature, allowing the icing to soften. It is designed to be cut and served from the pan, meaning it is portable and ready for any 4th of July activities you have planned. You can also make the design your own, using the extra icing for stars and decorative borders. Adding a few sparkling candles would also be a perfect way to wish America a happy birthday!