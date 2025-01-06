Classic Blackberry Mojito Recipe

Every cocktail has a history — some with shorter ones, like the Paper Plane that dates back only to 2007 — and others with long and sometimes murky ones, like the mojito. We do know that the mojito originated in Havana, Cuba, and according to De Witt, it's possible that it dates back as far as the 1500s. One possible origin of the mojito is at a Cuban restaurant and bar that Ernest Hemingway frequented; another origin could center around enslaved African people who, after working in sugar cane fields, came up with a drink that featured sugar cane alcohol at its base.

Yet another possible origin story for the mojito says that the scurvy-ridden crew of Sir Francis Drake was cured thanks to local native South Americans, who crafted a medicinal drink that featured sugar cane juice, lime juice, and mint. "The mojito may have been a medicinal drink to treat fever and colds," De Witt notes.

Then, of course, there are those who don't necessarily go off when mojitos were created but rather when they were popularized, which seems to be in the early to mid 1900s, when Hemingway was throwing them back and the drink started appearing on menus. As for where the name mojito itself comes from, that too remains a mystery (as does exactly who came up with the name), but De Witt notes that it could stem from the Spanish word mojadito, which means "slightly wet."