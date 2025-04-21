Making Traditional Boston Baked Beans at Home Is Worth the Wait

Sure, you could crack open a can of baked beans and heat them in a saucepan, but canned beans pale in comparison to the deeply flavorful slow-cooked traditional version. For the real deal, Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt has you covered. Her traditional Boston baked beans recipe is brimming with flavor and absolutely worth the wait.

"This is my take on the traditional recipe and it's very close to my great-grandmother's version from the late 1800s that has been passed down the family to me," De Witt shares. She notes, "The recipe for Boston baked beans has been around since the 17th century when Puritans preferred a dish that they could set to cook on Saturday to eat on Sunday, saving them from having to work on the Sabbath." Since Boston's port was the trade site for molasses, rum, and cane sugar from the Caribbean, she adds, "Molasses was cheap and readily available so it was the natural choice to sweeten baked beans."

As for sides to pair with this classic dish, De Witt says, "I like to serve these baked beans in the traditional way, with steamed brown bread and butter. Cornbread and coleslaw or hot dogs could also be served alongside." Although the overall prep and cook time from start to finish is almost a day, most of that is hands-off work and requires minimal effort. Plus, this recipe makes several servings, and leftovers keep well in the fridge or freezer.