If White Chocolate Isn't Really Chocolate, Then What Is It?

Although there are some who may refute the idea, white chocolate is not actually chocolate at all. At least not technically, since white chocolate is made with cocoa butter, milk products, and sugar — but not with the cocoa solids that are essential for a food to be classified as chocolate.

Traditionally, chocolate is made from cocoa beans, which consist of two main components. There are the cacao nibs, which supply the rich flavor, and the cocoa butter, which supplies the creaminess. After roasting and fermenting, the cocoa beans are ground into a paste. This mash is called chocolate liquor, and it contains both cocoa butter and cocoa solids.

At this stage, the production of dark, milk or white chocolate branches out in different directions. The addition of sugar only results in dark chocolate. The addition of both milk and sugar results in milk chocolate. However, to make white chocolate, the cocoa butter is separated from the cocoa solids. Milk products and sugar are added to the cocoa butter, and voilá, white chocolate is born. Cocoa butter is a pale ivory color, so with the addition of milk products, the snowy color is a natural effect.