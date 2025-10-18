This Cookie Cake Recipe Is For Serious Peanut Butter Lovers Only

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are people who like peanut butter, and then there are those who truly love it (we'll skip those who are highly allergic to peanuts for these purposes). According to Food Republic recipe developer Kate Shungu, "Peanut butter lovers will adore this cake, with its rich peanut flavor from both the cookie base and the peanut butter frosting." Peanut butter features doubly here, with a chewy cookie cake base and a sweet frosting. Shungu raves, "I especially loved the frosting. It's creamy and smooth, with that classic nutty flavor."

Chances are you'll want to start using the frosting on many more desserts in the future — Shungu certainly plans to! "I'm deciding where to use it next. Chocolate cake perhaps? Or on top of a banana cake would be delicious!" If you're unsure whether to bake a batch of cookies or a cake for an upcoming event, this sweet and nutty treat is the perfect compromise to satisfy a crowd.