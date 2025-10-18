This Cookie Cake Recipe Is For Serious Peanut Butter Lovers Only
There are people who like peanut butter, and then there are those who truly love it (we'll skip those who are highly allergic to peanuts for these purposes). According to Food Republic recipe developer Kate Shungu, "Peanut butter lovers will adore this cake, with its rich peanut flavor from both the cookie base and the peanut butter frosting." Peanut butter features doubly here, with a chewy cookie cake base and a sweet frosting. Shungu raves, "I especially loved the frosting. It's creamy and smooth, with that classic nutty flavor."
Chances are you'll want to start using the frosting on many more desserts in the future — Shungu certainly plans to! "I'm deciding where to use it next. Chocolate cake perhaps? Or on top of a banana cake would be delicious!" If you're unsure whether to bake a batch of cookies or a cake for an upcoming event, this sweet and nutty treat is the perfect compromise to satisfy a crowd.
Gather ingredients for this peanut butter cookie cake
For the cookie cake component, you'll need softened butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, an egg and a yolk, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Next, for the frosting, get more softened butter, peanut butter, powdered sugar, heavy cream, vanilla extract, salt, and finely chopped peanuts.
Step 1: Prep a springform pan
Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 3: Combine butter, peanut butter, and sugars
Begin the cookie cake: Place the butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes.
Step 4: Add egg and vanilla
Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, and beat until combined.
Step 5: Add dry ingredients
Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Beat on low just until combined.
Step 6: Press dough into pan
Transfer the dough to a springform pan and spread it out, leaving about ½ inch of space from the edge (the cookie cake will spread to the edge as it bakes).
Step 7: Bake and cool the cookie cake
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is set and the edges are starting to turn light brown. Let cool completely then unmold the cake from the springform pan.
Step 8: Combine butter and peanut butter for frosting
Begin the frosting: Place the softened butter and peanut butter in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on high for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Beat in remaining ingredients to make frosting
Stir in the powdered sugar, heavy cream, vanilla, and salt. Beat on high for 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
Step 10: Fill piping bag with frosting
Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a decorative tip.
Step 11: Frost cookie cake
Pipe the frosting onto the cookie cake as desired.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the peanut butter cookie cake
Top the cookie cake with crushed peanuts and serve.
Ingredients
- For the cookie cake
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup peanut butter
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the frosting
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- ⅓ cup finely chopped peanuts
Directions
- Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Begin the cookie cake: Place the butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla, and beat until combined.
- Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Beat on low just until combined.
- Transfer the dough to a springform pan and spread it out, leaving about ½ inch of space from the edge (the cookie cake will spread to the edge as it bakes).
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is set and the edges are starting to turn light brown. Let cool completely then unmold the cake from the springform pan.
- Begin the frosting: Place the softened butter and peanut butter in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on high for 2 minutes.
- Stir in the powdered sugar, heavy cream, vanilla, and salt. Beat on high for 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
- Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a decorative tip.
- Pipe the frosting onto the cookie cake as desired.
- Top the cookie cake with crushed peanuts and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|607
|Total Fat
|34.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|85.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|46.3 g
|Sodium
|299.7 mg
|Protein
|10.5 g
How can I change up this cookie cake recipe?
This peanut butter cookie cake is delicious as is, and it also offers the perfect foundation for experimentation. Shungu has lots of ideas to test out if you want to explore more ways to enjoy this dessert. "Add mini PB cups to the cookie dough (fold in by hand so they don't get crushed), or use them on top to decorate," she suggests to start. Meanwhile, it's hard to find a better combination than chocolate and peanut butter, so consider mixing chocolate chips into the dough instead. Similarly, M&Ms work well and add fun colors too.
If you're going the chocolatey route or want something different, Shungu notes, "You can replace the PB frosting with chocolate buttercream, or just a classic vanilla buttercream." Alternatively, try this same recipe using almond butter or your favorite nut butter instead. Use it in the cookie dough and for the frosting, then finely chop your nut of choice to garnish the top.
Can I make this cookie cake even if I don't have a springform pan?
Shungu recommends using a springform pan for this recipe, allowing for easy cake removal. However, she notes that a 9-inch classic cake pan would also work here, as would an 8x8-inch square pan. You'll have to be careful when turning the cakes out onto a cooling rack to ensure that they don't break or crack, but you can easily cover any minor cracks with frosting. "For a larger cookie cake (which will be thinner), use a 10x15-inch jelly roll pan," Shungu says and adds, "You can also double the recipe and use a 14-inch deep dish pizza pan."
Whichever pan you choose to use, you'll want to prep it well to ensure smooth results. "Be sure to line the pan line the cake pan with parchment paper so you can pop the cookie cake out easily," Shungu advises. Meanwhile, if you don't have a piping bag, simply frost the cake with a knife or spatula and sprinkle the crushed peanuts on top.