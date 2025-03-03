If you like the idea of an Aperol spritz but aren't too keen on its notoriously bitter flavor profile, then a Hugo spritz might be more your speed. This floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, captures the same, refreshing essence as an Aperol spritz but with distinctly flower-forward flavor thanks to the addition of elderflower liqueur. A touch of lime juice and fresh mint help round out the flavors of this cocktail, making for a breath of fresh air that is perfect for sipping all afternoon long.

"This light and delicious cocktail is so quick to put together and is incredibly refreshing," De Witt says. "It has the perfect combination of tart (from the lime juice) and sweet (from the elderflower liqueur) and is lower in alcohol content than the standard cocktail." While most cocktails feature a strong liquor like vodka or gin as the base, this Hugo spritz mostly comprises Prosecco, alcohol-wise. The elderflower liqueur does add a touch of extra booze, but it mostly brings that distinct, floral flavor, which is so essential to making a Hugo spritz what it is.