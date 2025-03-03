Floral And Fizzy Hugo Spritz Recipe
If you like the idea of an Aperol spritz but aren't too keen on its notoriously bitter flavor profile, then a Hugo spritz might be more your speed. This floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, captures the same, refreshing essence as an Aperol spritz but with distinctly flower-forward flavor thanks to the addition of elderflower liqueur. A touch of lime juice and fresh mint help round out the flavors of this cocktail, making for a breath of fresh air that is perfect for sipping all afternoon long.
"This light and delicious cocktail is so quick to put together and is incredibly refreshing," De Witt says. "It has the perfect combination of tart (from the lime juice) and sweet (from the elderflower liqueur) and is lower in alcohol content than the standard cocktail." While most cocktails feature a strong liquor like vodka or gin as the base, this Hugo spritz mostly comprises Prosecco, alcohol-wise. The elderflower liqueur does add a touch of extra booze, but it mostly brings that distinct, floral flavor, which is so essential to making a Hugo spritz what it is.
Gather the ingredients for this floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe
You don't need too many ingredients to make a Hugo spritz. Start with plenty of ice, then add St. Germain (or another type of elderflower liqueur), lime juice, fresh mint, Prosecco, and club soda.
Step 1: Add ice to a glass
Add ice to a large wine glass.
Step 2: Pour in the liqueur
Add the elderflower liqueur to the glass.
Step 3: Add the mint
Rub the mint leaves to release the flavor, then add them to the glass.
Step 4: Pour in the lime juice
Add the lime juice.
Step 5: Make it fizzy
Add the Prosecco.
Step 6: Make it extra fizzy
Add the club soda.
Step 7: Give it a stir
Stir.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Garnish with a lime wheel, and serve.
What is the history of a Hugo Spritz?
Similar to its popular orange counterpart, the Aperol spritz, the Hugo spritz's origins trace back to Italy. As De Witt tells us, "The Hugo Spritz was created in 2005 by Roland Gruber, a bartender at San Zeno Bar in Naturno, Italy, who developed the recipe as a lighter alternative to the Aperol spritz." We don't know exactly why it's called the Hugo spritz, but we do know that an alternative possible name was the Otto spritz. Some even just call it a St. Germain spritz, since the elderflower liqueur is such an essential part of the cocktail.
While we have a widely accepted origin story for the Hugo spritz dating back to 2005, the cocktail saw a resurgence in popularity in the summer of 2023. In fact, many people considered it the drink of the summer in 2023, largely thanks to its rapid rise in popularity on TikTok and in pop culture in general. "Its popularity spread over Europe and it has become the iconic summer drink," De Witt explains, adding, "It's become very popular on social media, and many restaurants currently have their version on the menu." Of course, as this recipe proves, you can enjoy a classic Hugo spritz in the comfort of your home — no travel to Europe or even a restaurant required.
What is elderflower liqueur, what does it taste like, and are there any substitutes for it?
It's hard to imagine that something called elderflower liqueur might taste like anything but flowers, and to very little surprise, that's exactly what it tastes like. Elderflower liqueur is infused with white elderflowers, making for a boozy addition that tastes very floral and even a little bit fruity.
Perhaps the most popular and recognizable brand of elderflower liqueur out there is St. Germain, which is what De Witt uses in this recipe. "St. Germain is a French liqueur made from elderflowers that are hand picked once a year in late spring," she explains. "It can be served as an aperitif or added to any cocktail where a delicate floral flavor is desired." She adds that this liqueur is also tasty in cocktails like margaritas, mojitos, gin and tonics, and French 75s.
If your liquor cabinet doesn't happen to be stocked with elderflower liqueur, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a Hugo spritz. De Witt notes that a non-alcoholic elderflower syrup can be used in the liqueur's place, still providing that essential, floral flavor profile without the need to buy a whole new bottle of liquor.