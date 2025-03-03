Recipes Drink Recipes Alcohol and Cocktail Recipes

Floral And Fizzy Hugo Spritz Recipe

Hugo spritz in wine glass with mint and lime wheel Julianne De Witt/Food Republic
By Julianne De Witt and Food Republic Staff

If you like the idea of an Aperol spritz but aren't too keen on its notoriously bitter flavor profile, then a Hugo spritz might be more your speed. This floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Julianne De Witt, captures the same, refreshing essence as an Aperol spritz but with distinctly flower-forward flavor thanks to the addition of elderflower liqueur. A touch of lime juice and fresh mint help round out the flavors of this cocktail, making for a breath of fresh air that is perfect for sipping all afternoon long.

"This light and delicious cocktail is so quick to put together and is incredibly refreshing," De Witt says. "It has the perfect combination of tart (from the lime juice) and sweet (from the elderflower liqueur) and is lower in alcohol content than the standard cocktail." While most cocktails feature a strong liquor like vodka or gin as the base, this Hugo spritz mostly comprises Prosecco, alcohol-wise. The elderflower liqueur does add a touch of extra booze, but it mostly brings that distinct, floral flavor, which is so essential to making a Hugo spritz what it is.

Gather the ingredients for this floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe

Ingredients for Hugo spritz on marble counter Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

You don't need too many ingredients to make a Hugo spritz. Start with plenty of ice, then add St. Germain (or another type of elderflower liqueur), lime juice, fresh mint, Prosecco, and club soda.

Step 1: Add ice to a glass

Wine glass full of ice Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Add ice to a large wine glass.

Step 2: Pour in the liqueur

Wine glass with ice next to bottle of St. Germain and jigger Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Add the elderflower liqueur to the glass.

Step 3: Add the mint

Hand adding fresh mint to wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Rub the mint leaves to release the flavor, then add them to the glass.

Step 4: Pour in the lime juice

Hand pouring small glass of lime juice into wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Add the lime juice.

Step 5: Make it fizzy

Wine bottle pouring into wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Add the Prosecco.

Step 6: Make it extra fizzy

Hand holding club soda can next to cocktail in wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Add the club soda.

Step 7: Give it a stir

Hand using spoon to stir cocktail in wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Stir.

Step 8: Garnish and serve

Hugo spritz cocktail in wine glass Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Garnish with a lime wheel, and serve.

Floral and Fizzy Hugo Spritz Recipe
No Ratings
Fill 202 Print
The Hugo spritz is a variation on the classic Aperol spritz. It swaps the bitter Aperol for the lighter and more floral inclusion of elderflower liqueur.
Prep Time
5
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
1
Cocktail
Hugo spritz cocktail in wine glass
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
  • 1 ounce elderflower liqueur
  • 5 mint leaves
  • ½ ounce lime juice
  • 4 ounces Prosecco
  • 1 ounce club soda
  • 1 lime wheel, for garnish
Directions
  1. Add ice to a large wine glass.
  2. Add the elderflower liqueur to the glass.
  3. Rub the mint leaves to release the flavor, then add them to the glass.
  4. Add the lime juice.
  5. Add the Prosecco.
  6. Add the club soda.
  7. Stir.
  8. Garnish with a lime wheel, and serve.
 

What is the history of a Hugo Spritz?

Hugo spritz with various ingredients Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

Similar to its popular orange counterpart, the Aperol spritz, the Hugo spritz's origins trace back to Italy. As De Witt tells us, "The Hugo Spritz was created in 2005 by Roland Gruber, a bartender at San Zeno Bar in Naturno, Italy, who developed the recipe as a lighter alternative to the Aperol spritz." We don't know exactly why it's called the Hugo spritz, but we do know that an alternative possible name was the Otto spritz. Some even just call it a St. Germain spritz, since the elderflower liqueur is such an essential part of the cocktail.

While we have a widely accepted origin story for the Hugo spritz dating back to 2005, the cocktail saw a resurgence in popularity in the summer of 2023. In fact, many people considered it the drink of the summer in 2023, largely thanks to its rapid rise in popularity on TikTok and in pop culture in general. "Its popularity spread over Europe and it has become the iconic summer drink," De Witt explains, adding, "It's become very popular on social media, and many restaurants currently have their version on the menu." Of course, as this recipe proves, you can enjoy a classic Hugo spritz in the comfort of your home — no travel to Europe or even a restaurant required.

What is elderflower liqueur, what does it taste like, and are there any substitutes for it?

Hugo spritz with St. Germain bottle in background Julianne De Witt/Food Republic

It's hard to imagine that something called elderflower liqueur might taste like anything but flowers, and to very little surprise, that's exactly what it tastes like. Elderflower liqueur is infused with white elderflowers, making for a boozy addition that tastes very floral and even a little bit fruity. 

Perhaps the most popular and recognizable brand of elderflower liqueur out there is St. Germain, which is what De Witt uses in this recipe. "St. Germain is a French liqueur made from elderflowers that are hand picked once a year in late spring," she explains. "It can be served as an aperitif or added to any cocktail where a delicate floral flavor is desired." She adds that this liqueur is also tasty in cocktails like margaritas, mojitos, gin and tonics, and French 75s.

If your liquor cabinet doesn't happen to be stocked with elderflower liqueur, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy a Hugo spritz. De Witt notes that a non-alcoholic elderflower syrup can be used in the liqueur's place, still providing that essential, floral flavor profile without the need to buy a whole new bottle of liquor.

